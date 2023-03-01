With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 240 Percent, Overlook Networks Ranks No. 78 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. Magazine today revealed that Overlook Networks is No. 78 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

"These are exciting times at Overlook Networks" shares CEO Paul Nolan. We are thrilled to be named to the 2023 Inc. Regionals. Pacific list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Everyone with Overlook Networks is grateful to our clients, partners, and dedicated team members for helping us reach this significant growth milestone and look forward to continued success.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these # private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California areas had the highest growth rates overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Overlook Networks is a Global Innovator of Technology Strategies & Solutions. Providing a wide range of services, solutions and support to enterprise businesses of all sizes worldwide.Dedicated to providing our guarantee of service applying a systematic approach, a wealth of knowledge, industry insights & dedicated guidance. We help businesses worldwide align technology strategies, solutions and services to confidently meet their business goals. By partnering with a wide range of technology providers, we bring guaranteed superior world class solutions to your business.

To learn more about Overlook Networks, visit http://www.overlooknetworks.com

Email: media@overlooknetworks.com

