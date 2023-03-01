EVERLINE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF JDEC SOLUTIONS, PROVIDER OF NERC COMPLIANCE SERVICES
EINPresswire.com/ -- EverLine Compliance, LLC (“EverLine”) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of JDEC Solutions (“JDEC”), a premier provider of NERC compliance and cyber security services to the power generation market. EverLine provides integrated regulatory, remote operation, and security services to operators of critical infrastructure.
The acquisition of JDEC forms the foundation of EverLine Power Services, designed to extend EverLine’s technical stack solutions into the electric generation market. Darrell Scruggs, founder of JDEC, will serve as EverLine’s Director of Power Services, combining JDEC’s regulatory knowledge and customer relationships with EverLine’s market-leading compliance, control room, SCADA, and cyber security infrastructure.
Paul Neundorfer, CEO of EverLine, stated, “We are excited to welcome Darrell and his team to EverLine and look forward to enhancing our customer value proposition through their expertise. NERC compliance services are a natural extension for EverLine, most notably for renewables, and JDEC sets the stage for us to replicate EverLine’s technical stack in that market.”
Darrell Scruggs, President of JDEC, added, “We are thrilled to join forces with the EverLine team, as it allows us to maintain our commitment to delivering value and ensuring compliance for our customers. We are eager to enrich our value proposition under the EverLine brand and see both our employees and customers reap the benefits of the expanded capabilities of the combined company.”
Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed.
About EverLine
EverLine provides an integrated suite of technical services built-to-suit for infrastructure owners to support their unique operational needs. EverLine operates through three primary segments: regulatory and risk management, SCADA and control center, and cyber and physical security. Led by a team of experienced regulatory and technical experts, EverLine’s market reach spans utilities and renewables as well as midstream and downstream energy operators. EverLine is a wholly owned subsidiary of LineStar Integrity Services, a First Reserve portfolio company. For more information, please visit www.everlineus.com.
About JDEC
JDEC is an industry leader in providing North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) compliance services to entities responsible for the reliability of the bulk power system. The JDEC team has decades of experience in regulatory affairs, regulatory compliance, compliance program development, training development, cyber security, and other disciplines. JDEC’s extensive knowledge of NERC standards, their origin, and how to comply in a timely and cost-effective manner translates into result-driven assessments and actionable recommendations that help our clients reach their compliance goals.
