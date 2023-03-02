Hamilton Wins Platinum AVA Digital Award
AVA Digital Award Honors Hamilton’s Proprietary Lead Capture Solution.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton was named the recipient of the 2023 Platinum AVA Digital Award for Hamilton inSIGHT®, Hamilton's Proprietary Lead Capture Solution.
AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Since their inception in 1994, AVA Digital Awards have received several thousand entries from around the world every year. AVA digital winners are selected from over 200 audio, video, social, mobile, interactive, and web-based production categories. AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a third-party evaluator of creative work.
Hamilton is honored to have received a Platinum AVA Digital Award, the top award which has historically been given to a small percentage of AVA digital entries. Hamilton inSIGHT launched in 2021 as Hamilton's proprietary lead capture solution designed to capture qualifying information from every booth visitor. Exhibitors can rent Hamilton devices or use their own to turn their event marketing efforts into qualified leads that are formatted and ready to be added to their CRM. Hamilton inSIGHT is designed to capture qualifying information from every exhibit visitor regardless of where they are engaged in the exhibit.
Hamilton inSIGHT includes the same badge scanning and survey qualifiers as show-provided lead retrieval, plus some key differentiators. A few additional features include dynamic literature fulfillment that allows exhibitors to send attendees emails with requested information in real-time. Custom qualifiers enable event marketers to create custom survey questions to help qualify their prospects at the show. VIP alert with text messaging notifies exhibitors when their event VIPs have entered the exhibit immediately upon their badge scan.
"The Hamilton inSIGHT platform is incredibly robust and comprehensive, providing a flexible combination of tools for generating highly-qualified leads that can be seamlessly merged to a CRM," said David Pott, Hamilton's Director – Digital Engagement. "At the same time, it's remarkably easy to use, both on the show floor, and in the online portal where reports are generated. Having worked for the past several years to bring this product to market, our team is proud that it has been recognized with an AVA Digital Award."
About Hamilton
Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and around the world. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, proprietary events and conferences, corporate environments, outdoor events, mobile tours, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.
Courtney Cantor Soice
Hamilton
+1 317.670.4047
ccantor@hamilton-ex.com