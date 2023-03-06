Board, Digital And Cyber Leaders Attending DOMINO '23 To Drive The "Game-Changing" Impacts Of New Cyber Rules Forward
DDN announces DOMINO 23's content partners who will be teaching America’s boardroom leaders about leading their companies safely into the digital future.
DOMINO '23 is a powerful and unique director and executive learning event. The boardroom is anxious to fix these challenges and we're proud to help them learn how to do that at DOMINO '23.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new White House strategy on cybersecurity and proposed new corporate governance rules on cybersecurity from the SEC will be in focus for DOMINO '23 — the premier boardroom and executive learning event for corporate directors, and digital and cybersecurity leaders.
— Bob Zukis, DDN Founder & CEO
Digital Directors Network (DDN) has announced its corporate content partners for DOMINO '23. These industry leaders will be delivering the core learning content at DOMINO '23 which is being held May 16-17 at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business Gleacher Center in Chicago.
Content partners for DOMINO ’23 include Proofpoint, White & Case, X-Analytics, Kudelski Security, Telos Corporation, TDI Security, ISC2, IDC, Corporate Board Member, Equilar, and the Women Business Collaborative.
“Our content partners are leaders and visionaries who stand apart in recognizing how vital boardroom leadership is to every company’s digital journey,” said Bob Zukis, DDN Founder and CEO. “Our content partners will continue to advance digital and cybersecurity governance by teaching America’s leading corporate directors and digital and cybersecurity executives about the critical issues the corporate boardroom faces in shaping and securing the digital future,” he added.
DOMINO '23 is being held shortly after the SEC is scheduled to release their proposed final cyber rules in April 2023. SEC Commissioner Jaime Lizarraga is confirmed as the Day 1 keynote. DDN's DOMINO conference is the premier boardroom learning event focused exclusively on advancing how corporate boards safely and successfully govern their company’s digital journey.
“The SEC’s proposed cyber rules, as presently drafted, will be a boardroom game-changer for cyber risk,” said Lucia Milică Stacy, Global Resident CISO at Proofpoint. “Just the proposed director cyber expertise disclosure requirement will significantly strengthen the boardroom as a key control in the company’s cybersecurity system. Systemic people risk is an important part of what we’ll teach at DOMINO '23.”
“Regulators have long stressed that cybersecurity is a boardroom issue, not an IT issue. The new SEC rules are poised to make this a practical reality and urgency, and we will be teaching what they mean and how to address them,” added Lawson Caisley of White & Case, LLP.
DOMINO ’23 is an executive networking and learning experience for corporate directors, cybersecurity, and digital executives. Focused on governing the upside and downside of the digital future, the event's content partners will instruct attendees on the SEC's cyber rules, along with emerging and leading practices, current cases, and issues related to the challenges of governing digital transformation and cybersecurity.
Kevin Richards, SSIC President responsible for X-Analytics, the leading cyber risk quantification platform, said “It’s all about following the money and business value for boards. Directors need a business-centric, financial lens to understand cyber risk and their uninsured economic cyber exposure levels. We are excited to be joining and will be teaching them about this at DOMINO '23.”
Graeme Payne, Kudelski Security, Strategy, Risk, and Compliance leader added “I’ve had a front-row seat to how vital boardroom and C-suite leadership is in cybersecurity and digital transformation. Tone-at-the-top makes an enormous difference from value creation, to liability, to the real costs of these risks. And I’ll be teaching a masterclass on them.”
A unique executive learning experience, DOMINO ’23 will develop the knowledge and competencies corporate directors, and digital and cybersecurity leaders need to navigate this new era of corporate governance and the digital future.
"The technical cybersecurity conversation needs to change to focus on business and financial risk. Boards and the C-suite also need to understand systemic cyber risk in complex digital systems. The White House and SEC are focused here, and we are too at DOMINO '23," said Josh Salmanson, SVP of Technical Solutions at Telos Corporation.
About Digital Directors Network
DDN is the pioneer and leader in digital and cybersecurity governance and the premier boardroom network exclusively focused on digital and cybersecurity boardroom excellence. DDN’s members are corporate directors, and digital and cybersecurity leaders working to advance the practice and profession of digital and cybersecurity risk oversight to shape and secure the digital future. DDN's DiRECTOR framework for governing systemic cyber risk is the foundation of the DDN masterclass series and Boardroom Qualified Technology Expert (QTE) certification.
###
For more information on DOMINO '23 or Digital Directors Network, contact:
Bob Zukis
Digital Directors Network
+1 310-528-9945
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn