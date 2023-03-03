Youthful Savings Expands Their Corporate Social Responsibility Fund

Youthful Savings and Virtual Q Partner on Education Reform

Youthful Savings and Corporate Partners Expand a Social Responsibility Fund to Bridge Gaps in Public School Education.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) and Virtual Q have stepped up to create a million-dollar Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (CSRF) which works on bridging the gap in education. This fund will support workforce development and teach real-world skills in public and charter schools across America. With the fund being supported by corporations across the nation, youth can access education that nurtures their interest in learning and entering the workforce with the skills they need to thrive in the real world.

New World High School and Santa Monica High School are two educational institutions that have benefited from the CSRF in 2022. Youth in these schools have access to education on real-world skills like entrepreneurship, Web 3.0, and financial education through subscriptions to The Learning Marketplace (TLM). Youth from New World High School and Santa Monica High School have utilized this learning platform to supplement their traditional education in preparation for entering the workforce.

Innovative self-paced learning and instructor-led Live Experiences offered by TLM help youth learn with their communities in a variety of ways, “The Live Experience every month sparks my curious nature to learn and explore. I am constantly learning and absorbing knowledge with The Learning Marketplace. I strongly encourage other youth to join and expand their knowledge of different topics ranging from mental health to starting their own business!” says Ralph Liu, 16-year-old CEO of Roaring Flames on the Youthful Savings Marketplace and graduate of the TLM course My Own Business Challenge.

Corporations and organizations greatly benefit from youth who receive more education as their continued interest in learning will further motivate them to pursue higher education and skills training. With higher education, youth will look forward to entering the workforce as the opportunity to develop their own skills and gain new ones will be a driving force in wanting to continue to work and learn.

Supplementing education in American public schools with the CSRF and learning exercises from TLM will positively impact youth and future generations. When budgets don’t allow paying for subscriptions to TLM, the new CSRF will subsidize the cost of youth subscriptions. As statistics show that there are an increasing number of students who do not pursue higher education or higher skills training, the CSRF aims to change that. A major part of not pursuing or completing college comes from both a lack of curiosity and the unwillingness to learn more. By introducing new and innovative ways to learn, YS is rising to the challenge of engaging youth and developing an equitable and socially responsible community.

The CSRF is an important part of promoting curiosity and learning amongst the youth in our school systems. As more corporations join in to support the youth and their education, more youth will be inclined to enroll in college, graduate and enter the workforce. Promoting curiosity, learning, social responsibility and equity will be key to ensuring the next generation of world citizens are prepared and ready to join the workforce.



About Youthful Savings:

Youthful Savings is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental wellbeing, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses via Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through Youthful Savings, youth have the ability to create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com