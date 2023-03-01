Mark Your Calendar for Free Shred Events Around the State

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Get your file boxes ready because the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is headed across the state once again for National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW). NCPW is from March 5-11, 2023, but SCDCA decided once again that one week is not enough. Here is the schedule for the month:

Free Shred Events

SCDCA will partner with Shred360 to offer the following free events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Tuesday, March 7 – North Charleston Coliseum, Parking Lot A, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Friday, March 10 – Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206

Tuesday, March 14 – First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Friday, March 17 – University of South Carolina - Beaufort, 1 Sand Shark Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Wednesday, March 22 – First Baptist Church, 250 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Tuesday, March 28 – Cabela’s, 1000 Cabelas Dr., Fort Mill, SC

Friday, March 31 – Shred360 Facility, 140 Crouch Commercial Ct, Irmo, SC 29063

To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is set up as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

Free Webinars

Grab a digital device and tune in for a series of free webinars designed to help consumers stay safe from ID theft, scams and learn more about their rights. To register for a specific webinar, click the title links below:

NCPW is a time to help people understand their consumer rights and avoid fraud and scams. Follow SCDCA on Facebook and Twitter to receive tips throughout NCPW and learn ways to keep your personal identifying information safe.