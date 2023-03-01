CareRite Centers Raises Awareness, Funds in Support of American Heart Month
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of February’s American Heart Month, the CareRite Centers Network proudly supported heart health awareness efforts by providing complimentary clinical education to the public and the donation of funds to local and national organizations.
Nurses and clinical support staff throughout the CareRite Centers network join together and support Heart Health Month Awareness
Raising awareness for heart health and overall wellness has become a staple of the CareRite Centers organization, a network of skilled nursing and in-patient physical and occupational rehabilitation centers.
In its sixth consecutive year of national support, CareRite Centers across the nation have been instrumental in providing clinical guidance and education in partnership with renowned experts in the field of cardiovascular medicine.
This year’s support included free community blood pressure screenings, complimentary continuing education seminars led by board-certified cardiologists, cooking demonstrations by nutritional experts for seniors in the community, integrative therapy sessions open to the public, and a vibrant “Wear Red Day,” in which employees, residents, and family members joined together in solidarity for heart health awareness. Funds and proceeds raised during Wear Red Day were donated to local and national organizations, including the American Heart Association.
“We are so very proud to recognize and support the awareness efforts for heart health here at CareRite Centers, ”began a spokesperson for CareRite Centers
According to the latest data released by the American Heart Association, on average someone in the United States dies every 34 seconds of cardiovascular disease (CVD), resulting in approximately over 2,500 deaths each day in the U.S. It is estimated that 47% of all U.S. adults have hypertension, according to heart.org.
“Supporting our residents, their families, and our employees’ health journey is truly our greatest privilege, and we have the opportunity to share important information on all things heart health with those we care about in hopes that it can make a lasting and positive impact on their lives,” spokesperson for CareRite Centers continued.
Skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers across the CareRite Centers network specialize in post-acute care for those recovering from a recent hospital stay. Specializations include in-patient skilled nursing, post-operative orthopedic care, stroke and memory care, cardiac rehabilitation, and more.
“Cardiac care patients on their journey of recovery are treated with a multidisciplinary approach,” shared a member of CareRite's Leadership Team.
“The cardiac recovery program at CareRite features a multifaceted treatment approach to wellness and recovery by focusing on the individual needs of the patient and their unique goals," they continued.
Nutritional mentorship, integrative therapy practices, tailored cardiac training regimens, and ongoing educational advisement are a few of the several listed services offered to those recovering from recent cardiac events.
The CareRite Centers Network supports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation needs for those across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The organization recently expanded its clinical services in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, welcoming The Pearl and Savoy Rehabilitation and Nursing Centers.
CareRite’s mission is to foster and provide an unprecedented healing environment for those under their care, fulfilling the expected and unexpected wishes of their patients and residents daily. Employees, as described in the organization’s mission statement as the “Vital Link”, are considered CareRite’s greatest and most cherished resource.
For more information about CareRite Centers, please feel free to contact the organization’s press team by emailing contactus@careritecenters.com.
