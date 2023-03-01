Westward360 Establishes Strategic Presence in the Houston, Texas Market
Westward360 announced today its strategic presence in Houston, Texas.
Houston is a strong market and an incredible place to live - a city that our team is excited to be a part of.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, a premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today its strategic presence in Houston, Texas. The expansion will strengthen the company’s ability to broaden its market share while providing its management services to clients in the state's most populous city and the fourth most populous city in the United States.
By way of organic growth and more than 10 strategic acquisitions over the past three years, Westward360 is now established in multiple markets throughout the United States with offices in Illinois, Texas, Nevada, and Colorado. The company services clients in more than 35 states, as well as more than 10 countries. It now manages in excess of 50,000 homes nationwide, making it one of the largest privately held property management companies in the country.
"Anticipating future trends, we expect the population of Houston and its surrounding communities to grow by more than 50% in just a few decades. That puts Houston at the top 10% of growth cities in the United States for the foreseeable future. As Westward360 continues to show significant strength in all market segments, we want to be positioned correctly to capitalize accordingly." – Ian Duni, Chief Sales Officer at Westward360.
Westward360 will begin servicing community associations throughout the Houston area beginning in early 2023. Approaching 1,000 residential communities under management nationwide and a team of more than 350 full time employees, the company expects to begin to hire staff locally in the Houston area later this year.
“Houston is a strong market and an incredible place to live - a city that our team is excited to be a part of. New home building continues to be strong with nearly 40% of all homes for sale being new construction. The opportunity is now in providing this great city and its people with a better solution for managing their homes.” – Brent Straitiff, Chief Executive Officer at Westward360.
Besides Mr. Duni and Mr. Straitiff, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.
About Westward360
Westward360, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Outer Banks Capital, Inc. with its corporate office located in Chicago, Illinois. Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.
