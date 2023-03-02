StormFisher Hydrogen welcomes four new members to its leadership team

StormFisher Hydrogen

StormFisher Hydrogen, a leader in energy transition and decarbonization solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of four new senior leadership roles.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StormFisher Hydrogen, a leader in energy transition and decarbonization solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of four new senior leadership roles: Judson Whiteside as the new CEO, Ashkan Shoja-Nia as the vice president of strategy and business development, Matthew Small as the director of project development, and David Hattery as general counsel.

As a key driver in the expansion of clean energy solutions, StormFisher Hydrogen is the leading developer of renewable, hydrogen-derived clean fuel production facilities. The new leadership team brings years of experience in developing, financing and operating large renewable energy projects that will advance StormFisher’s initiatives in the renewable energy sector.

“We are excited to welcome our new team leaders. This breadth of knowledge and expertise will ensure the success of StormFisher Hydrogen as we enter the next phase of our expansion of developing world class renewable hydrogen projects,” said Chris Guillon, co-founder of StormFisher Hydrogen.

“I am thrilled to join the team and work alongside such a great group,” said Judson Whiteside, the new CEO of StormFisher Hydrogen. “We have a unique opportunity to work on decarbonizing the most challenging industries by developing renewable energy projects across North America and I look forward to working with the team to meaningfully advance projects to commercialization.”

About Judson Whiteside

Judson Whiteside is an industry expert who has more than 15 years of progressive leadership experience in directing substantial organizational growth and innovation. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated excellence in leadership and team building, innovative solutions implementation, and operations oversight in renewable energy and resource recovery related fields. Whiteside has served in leadership capacities at companies such as Magna International, Miller Waste Systems Inc. and most recently, Aypa Power, a Blackstone Portfolio Company. He holds a Masters’ Degree in Business, Entrepreneurship and Technology from the University of Waterloo, Canada.

About Ashkan Shoja-Nia

Ashkan Shoja-Nia joins the company with more than 12 years experience in business development and is also widely regarded for his project financing expertise. Prior to joining StormFisher Hydrogen, Shoja-Nia served as senior manager, project development and investment at Epcor, which builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. At Epcor, Shoja-Nia developed regulated and non-regulated water, wastewater, natural gas, electricity, and waste-to-energy infrastructure and systems. As the vice president of strategy and business development, Shoja-Nia will lead the origination and development of clean fuel production facilities across North America. He will also oversee the financial and commercial analysis for greenfield opportunities, asset acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Shoja-Nia holds a B.Sc. in Commerce Finance and Economics from University of Alberta.

About Matthew Small

Matthew Small has been promoted internally to director of project development. Prior to being appointed to his new role, Small served as StormFisher Hydrogen’s project manager for three years, where he acquired a wealth of expertise in large capital project development. Small also boasts engineering and technical knowledge from the oil and gas industry. He is a graduate of University of Toronto’s Master of Business Administration and holds a BASc in Chemical Engineering.

About David Hattery

David Hattery brings a wide range of legal experience to the StormFisher Hydrogen team and has been involved in the renewable industry for many years. Hattery has both big law firm experience, where he served as the Power Practice Group coordinator for K&L Gates and founded and ran his own law firm. Hattery has previously served as in-house counsel to a major EPC contractor and to a renewable natural gas project developer. He has deep experience with energy development transactions involving numerous technologies on projects across North America and around the world.

About StormFisher Hydrogen

StormFisher Hydrogen develops, owns, and operates renewable, hydrogen-derived clean fuel production facilities that enable the transition to a low-carbon future. Leveraging our decades of experience in renewable energy, we help corporations, utilities and governments achieve net zero emissions through these fuels. Our developments support resiliency and a net zero economy across sectors by meeting the right intersection of needs within our supply chain. We are an outlet for unutilized renewable power, create commercial value with local partners by maximizing the value of existing by-products, and produce green hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and eMethanol for end-markets that are traditionally hard to decarbonize.

For further information about StormFisher Hydrogen, visit: www.stormfisher.com