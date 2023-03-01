U.S. Senator Michael Bennet Tours Liteye Systems to Highlight Importance of U.S. Defense Technology

Those in attendance for the tour of Liteye Systems manufacturing Facility included Highlander Partners VP Nick Julian, Director Dustin Herman, COO Ben Slater, Sen. Michael Bennet, Liteye Systems CEO and Founder Kenneth Geyer, and VP of Engineering Brian Adams. Sen. Bennet tours Liteye System and learns more about its production and defense solutions.

Senator Bennet gets a firsthand look at Liteye Systems’ multi-mission, multi-domain Counter-UAS defense solutions.

CENTENNIAL , COLORADO, U.S., March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senator Michael Bennet visited Liteye Systems, Inc. on Friday, February 24, 2023, to learn more about the company's cutting-edge defense technologies and to discuss the importance of the Defense Industrial Base and its role in advancing U.S. national security efforts at home and abroad. Discussions focused on Liteye’s role in several Department of Defense initiatives around Counter Unmanned/Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (C-UAS), space launch protection, and other critical infrastructure protection missions such as port security.

Liteye Systems is a leader in the development, integration, and manufacturing of multi-mission/multi-domain solutions including counter-drone systems, thermal imaging cameras, and other advanced defense technologies. During his visit, Sen. Bennet met with Liteye's executive team, toured the company's facilities, and learned about the innovative products being developed at the company.

Additionally, Sen. Bennet met several members of Liteye Systems production team at the 55,000 sq. ft manufacturing facility and got to see firsthand how several other Colorado-made technology components get integrated into Liteye Systems products, including the new C-UAS SHIELD System, the Trailerized Anti-UAS Defense Systems (T-AUDS), a Multi-Mode Thermal Imaging (MMTI) camera, and the legacy Containerized Anti-UAS Defense System (C-AUDS).

"I was grateful to visit Liteye Systems and learn about the important work they are doing in Colorado to support our national security," said Sen. Bennet. "It is critical that we invest in advanced defense technologies like those being developed by Liteye to stay ahead of emerging threats."

"We were pleased to host Senator Bennet at our headquarters and demonstrate the innovative technology that we are developing," said Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye Systems. "We appreciate his support for the U.S. defense industry and look forward to continuing to work with him to advance our nation's security mission sets within the Department of Defense, to include space launch protection, and air/seaport security."

Sen. Bennet has been a strong advocate for supporting the U.S. defense industry and ensuring that the military has access to the latest technology and equipment. He has supported legislation to boost defense research and development, as well as measures to promote the growth of small and medium-sized defense companies.

For more information about Liteye Systems and their products, please visit their website at www.liteye.com.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned/Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) systems, manufacturer of Liteye SHIELD, US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact: Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com

