Liteye Systems Announces Award of GSA Contract

Liteye announces GSA contract

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liteye Systems, Inc. (Liteye) announced today that it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) schedule contract. This contract expands Liteye’s government contract portfolio and allows Liteye to provide its services directly to government agencies across the United States.

The GSA Schedule Contract is a highly coveted award in the government contracting space and Liteye is thrilled to have been selected. This contract includes pre-negotiated terms and conditions providing a streamlined procurement vehicle for government agencies, making it easier for them to access Liteye’s services.

“Liteye has a long history of providing top-quality products and services to a wide range of commercial and government clients,” said Kenneth Geyer, Co-Founder, and CEO of Liteye. “This contract streamlines the process of working with the government, enabling us to focus on what really matters: Protecting lives and critical infrastructure.”

The award of a GSA schedule contract is the result of a rigorous proposal process involving the demonstration of elite products and services and the negotiation of prices, qualifications, terms, and conditions. A cross-functional team at Liteye worked exceptionally hard, alongside GSA procurement officials, to secure this award.

“This contract will enable us to expand our reach and offer our services directly to government agencies in a more efficient and cost-effective manner,” said Jamie Rhone, Chief Procurement Officer of Liteye. “We remain committed to providing an elite level of excellence to government agencies and this contract award enhances this commitment.”

We look forward to working with government agencies across the country and helping them meet their needs through the GSA schedule contract.

Contact Liteye at: liteyesales@liteye.com

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) systems, manufacturer of Liteye SHIELD, US AUDS, Drone Sense, and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact: Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com.

