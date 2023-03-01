AACUC Inducts 2023 African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Honorees

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC), inducted seven credit union leaders into its African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony during the Credit Union National Association’s Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C. The 2023 honorees are:

• Tim Anderson, President/CEO, United States Senate Federal Credit Union

• Carla Decker, Chief Operating Officer, IDB Global Federal Credit Union

• Melinda Edmunds, President/CEO, Patent and Trademark Office Federal Credit Union

• Todd Harper, Chairman, National Credit Union Administration (NCUA)

• Lois Kitsch, Co-Founder, CU Difference

• George Ombado, Executive Director, African Confederation of Co-operative Saving and Credit Association (ACCOSCA)

• Michael Ray, Vice President of Business Development, PAHO/WHO Federal Credit Union

Sponsored by Visa, over 400 guests attended the legendary event, featuring U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters delivering the keynote address and taking place at the Oprah Winfrey Theater at the historic National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was inspiring and momentous,” said AACUC Board Chairman, 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee, 2019 Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and 2021 DEI Trailblazer Maurice R. Smith. “The global impact and influence of this year’s honorees magnifies the catalytic effect of the credit union movement on creating thriving, financially viable communities and individuals, especially among marginalized and underrepresented communities. No other organization honors our industry greats – who are themselves, or represent, people of color – the way that AACUC does.”

The Hall of Fame was the anchor event capping off the 2023 #DEITuesday at CUNA GAC, a day featuring a series of events focusing on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion presented by AACUC, Inclusiv, CUPride, the National Association of Latino Credit Unions and Professionals, Mitchell, Stankovic and Associates, the CU DEI Collective and the Credit Union National Association. Originally created as a fundraiser to support the sustainability of the AACUC, the Hall of Fame has become a hallmark for honoring individuals who have positively impacted access to financial capital for communities of color.

“With this new outstanding class of honorees, we have now inducted 63 leaders from our credit union movement,” said AACUC President/CEO Renée Sattiewhite. “The incredible support we received from our sponsors allows us to continue to provide our unique value proposition of leading the industry in eradicating racism and enabling credit unions to be more inclusive and diverse. We are truly thankful to the organizations and individuals who roll up their sleeves with us and have joined us in delivering our mission.”

Timothy L. Anderson has a long history with the United States Senate Federal Credit Union, serving as the EVP and Chief Retail Officer prior to assuming the role of President and CEO in 2019. He served on the its Board of Directors for over 15 years, including as Chairman, and began his career there as Branch Manager. Mr. Anderson possesses over 30 years of senior executive and management experience at large banks and credit unions including CEO of GPO Federal Credit Union.

Carla Decker is Chief Operating Officer of IDB Global Federal Credit Union since November 2021. For the previous two decades, Ms. Decker served as President/CEO of DC Federal Credit Union. Under her leadership, the $80 million DC Credit Union expanded its service area and refocused its mission to become a national leader in financial inclusion and community development. Her immigrant experience informed and energized DC Credit Union’s initiatives to address and advocate for the financial well-being of the local Hispanic community.

Melinda Edmunds is President/CEO of the Patent and Trademark Office Federal Credit Union. With more than 30 years of credit union experience, her dedication, volunteerism and leadership in the credit union movement continues to progress. She was a previous board member of AACUC for 10 years and led the Membership Committee. She is a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor and earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Todd M. Harper was designated as the National Credit Union Administration’s twelfth Chairman by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., in 2021, where he serves as a voting member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council and represents the NCUA on the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and the Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee. He is the first NCUA staff member to become an NCUA Board Member and Chairman. He holds an undergraduate degree in business analysis from Indiana University and a graduate degree in public policy from Harvard University.

Lois Kitsch is Co-Founder of CU Difference and has 40 plus years of credit union leadership, inspiring leaders to live the values of the credit union movement to best optimize the cooperative structure to create and enhance business opportunities. For many years she served as the national program director of the National Credit Union Foundation’s Development Education program. Ms. Kitsch has worked with credit union leaders from six continents and more than 40 countries to help their movement leaders maximize the relationship between the credit union and its members.

George Ombado serves as the Executive Director of the African Confederation of Co-operative Saving and Credit Association, where he has spearheaded strategic planning for several financial cooperatives in Africa. He is a development economist with a keen interest on strategic management and discourse that shapes developing countries attain financial inclusion and access. He also serves as the Director of Africa Development Educators Program and holds an I–CUDE designation, a B.Com (Hons), M.A. Economics of Development from Erasmus University in the Netherlands and Msc in Management from Strathclyde Business School, UK.

Michael Ray is the Vice President of Business Development at PAHO/WHO Federal Credit Union in Washington, D.C. For nearly six years, Mr. Ray was President/CEO of Georgetown Federal Credit Union until it merged with PAHO/WHO Federal Credit Union and previously served Congressional Federal Credit Union for 26 years. Michael is an International Development Educator, serving credit unions in Kenya and Russia. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland and holds a master’s degree in counseling and psychology from Bowie State.

