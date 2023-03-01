Submit Release
Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Wendy Robichaud

Maine DOE team member Wendy Robichaud is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign. Learn a little more about Wendy in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I head the School Safety Specialist program as part of the Maine School Safety Center. I organize school cohorts to take part in the program as well as maintain coursework and liaison with Eastern Maine Community College. I also assist my colleagues with tracking training and maintaining data.

What do you like best about your job?

I love the team I work worth. Everyone is highly motivated and we accomplish a great deal. I also like making a difference and helping schools learn more about safety.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I worked with the Maine School Safety Center while I was employed with EMCC. I really enjoyed the people and the work, so decided to make it full-time

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I enjoy hiking, traveling, and spending time with my family. My husband and I have hiked New England’s 67 highest peaks. We also converted a van into a camper to travel the US and hike in other regions. Of course, I adore spending time with my new granddaughter, as well.

