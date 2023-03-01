goodr Sunglasses Announces Partnership with Carvana PPA Tour
Eyewear brand partners with the Carvana PPA Tour to outfit pickleball players in its polarized active sunglasses
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport for good reason. We have a makeshift pickleball court in our office, and we’re selfishly trying to get the goodr headquarters added as a venue for next year.””LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- goodr—the brand known for its $25 active sunglasses—is now the Official Sunglasses Partner of the Carvana PPA Tour – the home of all things pickleball and the premier provider of professional and amateur tournaments across the U.S. What does this mean for the Carvana PPA Tour’s athletes and attendees? Their eyes will be shielded from the sun, and they’re going to look especially cool hitting that first serve.
— Stephen Lease, goodr co-Founder and CEO
It is estimated that nearly five million Americans play pickleball, and that number continues to grow. For those who are truly in it for the glory, the Carvana PPA Tour is the perfect place for pro athletes and amateurs alike to show off their skills.
“goodr is a brand that encourages you to be your weirdest, most authentic self. We also pride ourselves on being recklessly committed to fun, and pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country for good reason—it’s inclusive, it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it is the perfect embodiment of fun,” says goodr co-Founder and CEO Stephen Lease. “We’re thrilled to partner with an organization like the Carvana PPA Tour that gives the best pickleball players in the world a chance to compete. We also have a makeshift pickleball court in our office, and we’re selfishly trying to get the goodr headquarters added as a venue for next year’s tour.”
goodr is widely-known for its expansive range of sunglasses designed with the four Fs in mind—Fun, Fashion, Function, and ‘Ffordability. ‘Fun,’ because we aren’t afraid to name our sunglasses ridiculous names like Flamingos on a Booze Cruise. ‘Fashion,’ because, unlike most athletic sunglasses on the market, goodrs won’t make you look like a total dork. ‘Function,’ because all of our models are no slip, no bounce, and all polarized, meaning pickleballers can hit that overhead slam without worrying about their shades falling off. And ‘Ffordable,’ because goodr sunglasses won’t break the bank, freeing up extra funds to grab a post-match beer.
“Pickleball has a playful, irreverent nature and features ardent devotees who will play any time of day in all types of weather and conditions,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO and Commissioner of the Carvana PPA Tour. “goodr has the same ‘ready-for-anything’ energy as our sport does and also embodies fun and community, making it a perfect fit for pickleball players and fans alike.”
goodr designed a custom pair of sunglasses exclusive to the Carvana PPA Tour in their signature OG style, aptly-named I Dink, Therefore I Am. This pair will be available for purchase at Carvana PPA Tour events beginning Summer 2023. PPA Tour fans can also stay tuned for fun giveaways and activations with goodr throughout the year.
About goodr:
We exist to give you permission to be unabashedly yourself...unless you’re an asshole. Since 2015, we’ve made $25 Active Sunglasses for Anyone that are No Slip. No Bounce. All Polarized. All Fun. goodrs can be purchased directly at goodr.com; at our Los Angeles-based retail store, The goodr Cabana; and through leading national retailers like REI, Fleet Feet, Public Lands and more. All of our products speak to the four Fs: Fun, Fashionable, Functional and ‘Ffordable, which make them perfect for running, beasting, biking, golfing, skiing, snowboarding or really anything active. goodr has received accolades from leading media outlets like Runner's World, Outside, Men's Health, Women's Health, Bicycling, and GQ, so we know we’re doing something right.
About Carvana PPA Tour:
The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Mission Hills Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors, and more. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, the Carvana PPA Tour is operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com. See Pro Player Profiles and follow us on social.
Hannah Johns
Carvana PPA Tour
h.johns@ppatour.com