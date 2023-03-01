Nonprofit organizations supporting Black community vital to economy
The Union Bank Co. partners with Black Heritage Council of Marion County and Family Promise of Lima-Allen County
We feel that financial literacy is vital to our economy, which is why we provide all of these resources that are free for everyone right on our website”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Union Bank Company has made it their mission to build relationships throughout all of Ohio with the continued support of nonprofits that impact the communities they serve. In celebration of Black History Month, the bank team has chosen to support two organizations that focus their efforts on the Black community.
— Dian Franks, Marketing Director at The Union Bank Co.
One impactful organization supporting central Ohio is the Black Heritage Council of Marion County. Their objectives are to promote an awareness of African American history and provide an environment for sharing cultural values and appreciation of diversity. They provide scholarships and work extensively with The Ohio State University. The Black Heritage Council has awarded over $150,000 in scholarships to students. No matter what school the students attend, they can apply for a scholarship.
“The Union Bank has been a financial blessing for The Black Heritage Council. We have several different accounts and the trust that we have in them, words cannot express. Even though our business is not a million-dollar asset, they certainly make us feel like that,” said Tara Dyer of The Black Heritage Council.
“I’m thrilled to support this organization again this year,” said Pam Workman, Marion Branch Manager of The Union Bank Company. “Our donation helps Black students attain a college degree without the financial burden due to all The Black Heritage Council of Marion County does for our community,” she added.
The bank has a long list of nonprofits they will partner with throughout the coming months, including Marion Matters. This organization provides leadership in developing and sustaining pathways out of poverty through education and support. They offer numerous classes for supporting local business owners, including education for minority entrepreneurs and the challenges they face.
Another nonprofit The Union Bank Co. is supporting this month is Family Promise of Lima-Allen County. This organization helps homeless families achieve and sustain independence by providing life-saving services, including prevention, education, shelter, and stabilization as these families seek suitable employment and housing. Families with children are the fastest growing percentage of the homeless population. Family Promise serves families of all types including single mothers, single fathers, and two-parent families.
“Providing educational resources for homeownership is important to healthy families,” stated Dian Franks, Marketing Manager at The Union Bank Company. “Beyond just home ownership resources, we offer a variety of financial tools through our Financial University. We feel that financial literacy is vital to our economy, which is why we provide all of these resources that are free for everyone right on our website.”
To learn more about these organizations visit https://bit.ly/3ZfZik6 and https://www.familypromiseoflimaohio.com/.
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.
