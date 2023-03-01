Rick Grant Takes Editorial Director Role for Real Estate Publication

Rick Grant

Experienced editor comes aboard to help provide direction for the growing company.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weekly Real Estate News, a publication dedicated to providing the best real estate and mortgage industry news and information available anywhere to the more than 1.25 million industry professionals who rely on it, has announced that experienced industry reporter and editor Rick Grant, has agreed to come aboard as fractional Editorial Director for the online publication. Grant brings to the company nearly 30 years of experience as a journalist with expertise in the financial services industry, housing, engineering and emerging media technologies.

“Rick has been involved in this publication from very early on but moving him into this role will help us reach our development goals for this media company,” said John G. Stevens, Publisher, Weekly Real Estate News. “With decades of experience in real estate and home finance, Rick has been on the front lines of launching a number of publications over the years. When you add to that his experience with podcasting, webinars, and live events, I’m very excited to see what we can do together.”

Before launching his own communications consulting company, Grant spent more than a decade as one of the nation’s leading financial services industry-focused journalists. His articles have been featured in national newspapers, magazines and online publications and he is recognized as one the first bloggers in the financial services industry. Grant has been featured in the financial industry’s top publications as a contributing writer and is often asked to share his expertise by speaking at national conferences and hosting seminars.

He most recently served as editor of Real Estate Technology Insight (RETI). Prior to his work at RETI, Grant was an editor for Arizens (formerly SourceMedia publications and before that Thomson Media). During his time there, Grant served as managing editor for Origination News magazine, Broker magazine, Mortgage Technology magazine, and the HomeEquityWire electronic newsletter. He served as special reports editor for National Mortgage News and designed the curricula for industry conferences. Later, he served as a feature writer for the MBA’s Mortgage Banking magazine and a columnist for HousingWire.

“John has a very compelling vision for his media company,” Grant said. “His accomplishments over the years speak for themselves. I love his work ethic and his dedication to the team he’s pulling together. I’m proud to lend my support to building what I believe will be one of the most exciting media companies in the space.”

About WREN

Weekly Real Estate News covers the U.S. real estate and home finance industries and is written for industry professionals. It includes weekly news, trends, analysis and profiles of industry leaders. The publication reaches 1.25 million real estate professionals and offers an unbiased look at the industry’s most important issues. The publication offers subscribers frequent email newsletters and breaking news stories as well as access to the industry’s most experienced thought leaders. For more information about subscribing, visit us online at https://wrenews.com/.