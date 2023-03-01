Premier BPO ranks among Top Global Outsourcing Companies
Premier BPO Earns a Spot in Outsource Accelerator’s Global Outsourcing Firms Index
We are proud to receive this recognition from Outsource Accelerator. It is a testament to our commitment to becoming a seamless extension of our client’s business.”CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, a U.S based outsourcing firm with over two decades of experience, has recently been recognized as a leading player in the field by Outsource Accelerator (OA), a global authority on outsourcing. Premier BPO was named in the top BPOs worldwide in OA’s Global Outsourcing Firms Index.
— Ali Din, CEO of Premier BPO
From over 2,500 companies worldwide, OA has ranked firms on the index after extensive research based on various criteria such as online visibility, company size and revenue, and online reputation. The information utilized to justify the rankings included domain authority, site traffic, employee reviews, LinkedIn engagement, and third-party analysis (metadata from Crunchbase, ZoomInfo, and Glassdoor).
On receiving the distinction from OA, Ali Din, CEO of Premier BPO, expressed:
"We are proud to receive this recognition from Outsource Accelerator. It is a testament to our commitment to becoming a seamless extension of our client’s business. We are thankful to Outsource Accelerator for this appreciation. This recognition motivates us to continue delivering tailored, high-touch solutions for our clients”.
The outsourcing industry has experienced significant growth in the past year, with the BPO revenue segment projected to reach $130bn USD in 2023 from the U.S. alone (Statista). Companies are relying more on outsourcing solutions to remain competitive in an ever-evolving marketplace. OA, an independent organization, provides valuable insights and information about the outsourcing industry, helping businesses make informed decisions about outsourcing services.
Premier BPO's focus on delivering high-quality services to clients is at the core of its business. The company's mission is to immerse itself in its clients’ values and objectives in order to deliver a tailored experience for them and their clients while sharing insightful expertise. From Customer Service to IT Support Solutions, Back-Office Support, etc. Premier BPO emphasizes a partnership approach rather than a client-vendor approach, providing consultative subject matter expertise to its client base.
Recognition in the Global Outsourcing Firms Index reflects that the company is committed to delivering top-notch solutions that meet the needs of businesses based in the USA, looking to expand their footprint. This also reinforces the company's reputation as a trusted partner in the BPO industry.
Premier BPO is looking forward to expanded partnerships and collaborations, as the company reaches new horizons. The firm was also recently recognized for 5 years of PCI Certification and Excellence by Control Case. Previously, OA also recognized Premier BPO a position among the top 2% Top Outsourcing firms in the Philippines out of nearly 3000 competitors.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be a seamless extension of its client’s business processes. This is done by immersing itself in the client’s values and objectives and by providing dedicated resources that serve as a blended workforce within the client’s organization. The company offers co-sourcing, a hybrid approach to outsourcing, across multiple functions for several industries through its global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes including obtaining PCI certification and has been serving clients since 2003.
About Outsource Accelerator:
Outsource Accelerator is an independent organization that provides unbiased research, reviews, and comparisons on outsourcing services worldwide. With a mission to help businesses identify and compare outsourcing services, Outsource Accelerator aims to provide a comprehensive platform that connects businesses with the best outsourcing providers in the industry.
