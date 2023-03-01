Axiata Digital Labs, Dialog Axiata, and Chenosis Partner to Launch Pan-African Developer Platform
ADL partners with Chenosis, a MTN Group Company, and Dialog Axiata to accelerate the engagement of the developer and partner ecosystem across Africa.BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiata Digital Labs (ADL), an innovative software solutions provider offering telco-focused digital transformation platforms and products, is proud to announce that it has partnered with Chenosis, a MTN Group Company, and Dialog Axiata to accelerate the engagement of the developer and partner ecosystem across Africa.
This strategic partnership looks to launch the Chenosis Developer Accelerator Platform, across Africa, by collaborating with ADL’s award-winning Axonect Enterprise Product Suite and Dialog Axiata's Ideamart Platform. The goal of the Chenosis Developer Accelerator Platform is to offer developers and businesses access to a range of APIs and digital services to help accelerate innovation and drive growth across the African region. Chenosis, Axiata Digital Labs and Axiata Group are part of GSMA Open Gateway, a global initiative to seamlessly expose mobile operators' network capabilities within a consistent federated and commercial framework via universal CAMARA APIs.
“ADL’s Axonect Enterprise Enabler is a flexible, scalable, and cost-effective digital transformation platform that has enabled over 350mn users across the world,” said Thushera Kawdawatta, CEO of Axiata Digital Labs. “We are excited by Chenosis plans to unlock the potential of the African developer ecosystem and we are thrilled to be entrusted by Chenosis and Dialog Axiata to bring the Chenosis Developer Accelerator Platform to life.”
Developers will get quick and simple access to a variety of APIs via the Chenosis API Marketplace. The platform will also make it easier for businesses and developers to create simple API-based services in minutes, enabling them to keep up with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Chenosis also has plans to develop extended Platform capabilities beyond an API Marketplace to help Developers Build Code Better, Faster and Cheaper across Africa.
“We are excited to partner with Axiata Digital Labs and Chenosis on this innovative project,” said Viranga Seneviratne, Senior General Manager – Ideamart, Dialog Axiata. “The Ideamart platform has been a profitable avenue for creative and resourceful developers. With our combined proficiency in digital services and solutions, we aim to expedite digital transformation in Africa and generate fresh prospects for developers and businesses. We look forward to replicating Ideamart’s success in a new market.”
Through this partnership, Chenosis will collaborate to leverage ADL’s Open Digital Architecture-compliant Axonect Enterprise Enabler to optimize its digital transformation journey and enhance its engagement with its customers. The company will be able to offer a wider range of digital services and solutions, helping it to stay ahead of the curve in the fast-changing digital landscape.
“We are pleased to partner with Axiata Digital Labs and Dialog Axiata on this exciting project,” said Saad Syed, CEO Chenosis. “This collaboration will help us to contribute to Africa’s Digital Journey by accelerating the development of apps which transform the lives of Africa’s consumers, businesses and citizens. Chenosis is a key component of MTN’s journey from Telco to Techco and aims to position MTN as an Enabler of Innovation across the continent.”
The Chenosis Developer Accelerator Platform is expected to launch early in the second half of the calendar year and the three companies are already working closely together to ensure that it meets the needs of developers and businesses across Africa.
ABOUT AXIATA DIGITAL LABS
Axiata Digital Labs is an innovative software service provider offering cutting-edge Digital Transformation products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, enterprises, and society. With over 1300 digital engineering professionals spread across 3 countries, ADL helps global customers in the space of telecommunications, digital services & financial services.
For more information, visit axonect.com
