Axiata Digital Labs to Host Second Annual ADL AI Summit
Axiata Digital Labs, an innovative software service provider offering digital IT services, will host 2022’s ADL AI Summit from the 14th to the 19th of October.COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiata Digital Labs, an innovative software service provider offering digital and IT services, will host 2022’s ADL AI Summit from the 14th to the 19th of October 2022.
The AI Summit’s objective is to address the future of AI and to take a look at how recent developments will impact different industries. The theme for this year’s Summit is “Metaverse” and it will revolve around how developments in AI and the Metaverse and their impact on driving business growth. As one of the most exciting additions to the world of AI, this theme was chosen because of its unique place in the modern world.
The AI Summit will consist of three different activities geared towards business leaders, data lovers, and AI enthusiasts around the globe. Up first is the educational podcast series, with deep dives from renowned experts in the industry. Followed by the AI Forum featuring keynotes and panel discussions from several eminent people in the industry. Lastly, the Geek's Hangout will consist of interactive sessions led by global experts designed to develop AI and machine learning skill sets.
The Podcast Series will address the question “What is next in AI?” by delving into four topics,
· Next generation of telco and AI applications in 5G
· Bridging reality with metaverse through AI
· The value of explainable AI - Bringing AI out of the black box
· How do Blockchain and AI bring new value to businesses?
The podcasts will be led by industry speakers who will detail their personal experience working with AI and touch on exciting topics that’ll broaden anyone’s knowledge about AI. The conversations will explore the rudiments of AI and its growth along with what to expect regarding the future and how we can better prepare ourselves for what is yet to come.
The AI Forum boasts an impressive line-up of acclaimed speakers who will share their experiences and insights into what it’s like to work first-hand with AI in a business setting. The metaverse is one of the most exciting additions to the world of AI and ADL’s AI forum will explore how humans can use AI to work hand in hand with their businesses to reach and maintain exceptional results. Understanding the environment and behaviour of AI is key to excelling in the industry and the keynote speeches from handpicked international speakers aim to prepare the audience to face the future and all the implications brought along with moving towards AI.
This is the second AI Summit held by Axiata Digital Labs. Last year’s inaugural AI summit consisted of an AI Workshop, a Hackathon, and an AI Forum which featured 25 local and international AI experts as speakers. The event was a massive success and was attended by over 1500 people from 20 countries.
“The AI summit allows you to learn about these advances and stay on top of our ever-changing world, said Thushera Kawdawatta, Chief Executive Officer of Axiata Digital Labs.“Emerging technology has come a long way in enabling businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. AI, robotics, 5G, and the metaverse are a few key advancements businesses need to be aware of when implementing digital solutions to fast-track their digital transformation journey, and that is what the ADL AI Summit is here to achieve. I believe that this year's Podcast Series and AI Forum will open doors to endless opportunities with a variety of industry experts and knowledge-sharing sessions planned to take place.”
“Having successfully completed the first ever ADL AI Summit in 2021 under a global pandemic, it is our great pleasure to host the AI Summit for the second time,” said Namal Jayathilake, Chief Technology Officer of Axiata Digital Labs. “We have chosen Metaverse to be the theme for AI Summit 2022. Metaverse and Web 3.0 will significantly change the way people perceive virtual space and interact with each other. AI Summit 2022 would emphasize how AI could contribute to make the metaverse an ethical and people friendly tech playground in the coming years. Businesses need to embrace the latest technology trends to be a leader in the digital space. In addition to the discussions on bridging gaps in the Metaverse with AI, the ADL AI Summit 2022 will set the platform for industry leaders and experts to discuss how to leverage related technology advancements to accelerate Digital Transformation.”
The event will be sponsored by industry giants Huawei, Google Cloud, Dell Technologies in partnership with the authorized distributor, Pinnacle, OneLexiicon and Dialog Enterprise who will share their expertise during the three events that are scheduled during the summit.
Whether you are working with AI or just curious about the metaverse, the AI summit will offer something for everyone. The event will be held virtually and is free to attend. To register for the AI Summit, visit aisummit.axiatadigitallabs.com.
About Axiata Digital Labs
Founded in 2019, Axiata Digital Labs is an innovative software service provider offering telco focused digital and IT services and solutions that enable individuals, enterprises, and society. With over 1300 professionals spread across 3 countries, ADL helps global customers in the space of telecommunications, digital services & financial services.
For more information, visit axiatadigitallabs.com
Liara Ibrahim
Axiata Digital Labs
+94 76 676 6300
info@axiatadigitallabs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn