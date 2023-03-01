Submit Release
ANY.RUN Takes Part in GISEC 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GISEC 2023, the largest event in the cybersecurity field of the Middle East region is around the corner. The exhibition will be held from 14 to 16 March at Dubai World Trade Centre. It brought together top cybersecurity companies from 40 countries, CISOs of major corporations across the Middle East, Africa & Asia, government officials, cybersecurity innovators, global experts, and regional and international leaders to transform cybersecurity across sectors and nations.

ANY.RUN, the cybersecurity company developing the interactive sandbox platform for malware analytics, will have the opportunity to tell the visitors about the service, special offers for Enterprise teams, and announce new features.

For the first time, ANY.RUN will exhibit at GISEC Global, the leading cybersecurity event in the world. Together with MEA Tec, ANY.RUN is excited to offer cutting-edge cybersecurity technology at this year’s event.

Come and visit the ANY.RUN stand to learn how the company can assist organizations in achieving high-level cybersecurity.

