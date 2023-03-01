Zatuchni & Associates Reach A New Milestone; Completing 22 Years of Providing Legal Help in NJ

2 years of providing legal services in New Jersey is much more than a track record. It is a reputation and a milestone!

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 22 years of experience, reputation, and trust is a remarkable achievement. Completing 22 years of providing trusted and personalized legal help in New Jersey is also a distinguished milestone for Zatuchni & Associates, Employment Lawyers.

There are several reasons why Zatuchni & Associates continues to earn a reputation as an effective and successful harassment lawyer in New Jersey.

“It’s simple and it’s complicated,” admits David Zatuchni, founder and managing attorney of Zatuchni & Associates. “We make it personal! Of course, it’s all about giving our clients the most experienced, aggressive legal representation, but we do it all with personalized service and fastidious attention. It’s how we built our 22-year reputation.”

More than two decades of providing exceptional legal help in New Jersey is also a milestone of expertise, focused attention to facts and details, and hard work.

“Whether it is administrators, vice presidents to interns, or truck drivers,” he notes, “the only way to get a fair outcome in the courtroom is to have access to high-quality legal representation.”

From wrongful termination and other illegal employment practices to discrimination and harassment, Zatuchni & Associates specializes in employment discrimination law. Equally important, as the harassment lawyers in New Jersey, the Zatuchni & Associates teams know all in the ins and outs of the anti-discrimination statutes.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is all too common,” David Zatuchni emphasizes, as an example. “Victims are usually afraid to speak up, for fear of angering their bosses or losing their job. But it’s important to remember: harassment is unlawful! And victims need to be effectively represented.”

The 22-year Zatuchni & Associates track record of meticulous, aggressive---and personalized---representation of clients, in all aspects of New Jersey employment discrimination law, is not only a tremendous achievement, but it is also a milestone.

For more information, please visit https://www.zatlaw.com/about/ and https://www.zatlaw.com/about/david-zatuchni/

About Zatuchni & Associates, Employment Lawyers: Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between, who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

