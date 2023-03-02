Blockpour launches full API product for crypto asset data
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockpour, a Web3 technology company specializing in data analytics, is proud to announce the official launch of its first product: comprehensive crypto asset API datasets. In under a year, Blockpour raised $3.3 million and developed an end-to-end primary source Web3 data solution and tech stack that powers our comprehensive, real-time, and historical aggregated data and analytics.
Multi-chain crypto asset data is often incomplete and constrained by problems such as fragmented data sources across an ever-expanding multi-chain ecosystem, unreliable data sourcing, and insufficient data coverage due to limited blockchain indexing technology. Blockpour’s solution for capturing more complete, actionable datasets is a vertically integrated architecture that includes in-house node infrastructure for reliable data access, proprietary indexing technology that efficiently extracts and augments raw data, and a database with aggregated multi-chain datasets that allows for more complete market visibility.
Each aspect of Blockpour’s infrastructure combines to make the API a must-have tool for any market-tracking entity. Blockpour’s API provides provides one of the industry's most comprehensive coverage of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), including data from 8+ networks, 100s of exchanges, 600K+ spot trading pairs, and more - with data granularities ranging from the aggregate network level to tick-by-tick trades. These critical datasets can be used to power applications, business operations, upgrade product suites, and any number of additional use cases.
From mid-January through February 2023, hundreds of users from crypto-native startups, enterprises, news media outlets, academic and research firms, and day traders utilized Blockpour’s free beta API to access all-encompassing digital assets and market data.
Specifically, the API provides core market-related types, including crypto asset pricing, tick-by-tick on-chain trades, spot market liquidity data, block-by-block liquidity provision depths & flows, wallet events on labeled addresses, token transfers, and much more.
With the launch of paid API services, the full functionality of Blockpour’s innovative indexing technology is available for those who need highly available and performant data delivery.
Blockpour's Pro subscription tier caters to early-stage projects, startups, and Web3 power users with its competitive pricing. Businesses that are at a later stage of development will likely get the most benefit from the Business subscription as it supports a diverse set of product offerings and higher rate limits. Finally, the Enterprise tier is ideal for institutions that need bespoke plans with unfettered access to Web3 data. Onboarding and customer support are available for all paid tiers.
Institutions that require enterprise-grade infrastructure and reliability will have SLA-guaranteed uptime, dedicated customer support, customizable and scalable infrastructure, and geo-specific server deployments.
“As a company, it has been incredible watching the team put their heads down during the bear market to build one of the most comprehensive on-chain datasets upon launch. With our ever-expanding chain and data-type coverage, we look forward to working with our customers to solve their Web3 data needs.” - Jason French, Blockpour Head of Business
Curious about what subscription may be right for you or how you can get started using Blockpour? Visit this page here or send inquiries to inquiry@blockpour.com. Blockpour's customer support team is here to help you get started accessing comprehensive digital asset datasets that power your business and product needs.
About Blockpour
Blockpour is a technology firm that specializes in Web3 data and analytics, providing traders and businesses with the tools and metrics they need to navigate the world of crypto. Users can leverage Blockpour’s real-time multi-chain data feeds via API or intuitive platform interface to identify trends across DEXes, dApps, and AMMs to discover their alpha. For sales or inquiries about the API, contact inquiry@blockpour.com.
Disclaimer:
The above article is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Blockpour is a data aggregation and analytics platform only that does not, and will never, provide financial advice or services of any kind.
Jay Lee
Multi-chain crypto asset data is often incomplete and constrained by problems such as fragmented data sources across an ever-expanding multi-chain ecosystem, unreliable data sourcing, and insufficient data coverage due to limited blockchain indexing technology. Blockpour’s solution for capturing more complete, actionable datasets is a vertically integrated architecture that includes in-house node infrastructure for reliable data access, proprietary indexing technology that efficiently extracts and augments raw data, and a database with aggregated multi-chain datasets that allows for more complete market visibility.
Each aspect of Blockpour’s infrastructure combines to make the API a must-have tool for any market-tracking entity. Blockpour’s API provides provides one of the industry's most comprehensive coverage of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), including data from 8+ networks, 100s of exchanges, 600K+ spot trading pairs, and more - with data granularities ranging from the aggregate network level to tick-by-tick trades. These critical datasets can be used to power applications, business operations, upgrade product suites, and any number of additional use cases.
From mid-January through February 2023, hundreds of users from crypto-native startups, enterprises, news media outlets, academic and research firms, and day traders utilized Blockpour’s free beta API to access all-encompassing digital assets and market data.
Specifically, the API provides core market-related types, including crypto asset pricing, tick-by-tick on-chain trades, spot market liquidity data, block-by-block liquidity provision depths & flows, wallet events on labeled addresses, token transfers, and much more.
With the launch of paid API services, the full functionality of Blockpour’s innovative indexing technology is available for those who need highly available and performant data delivery.
Blockpour's Pro subscription tier caters to early-stage projects, startups, and Web3 power users with its competitive pricing. Businesses that are at a later stage of development will likely get the most benefit from the Business subscription as it supports a diverse set of product offerings and higher rate limits. Finally, the Enterprise tier is ideal for institutions that need bespoke plans with unfettered access to Web3 data. Onboarding and customer support are available for all paid tiers.
Institutions that require enterprise-grade infrastructure and reliability will have SLA-guaranteed uptime, dedicated customer support, customizable and scalable infrastructure, and geo-specific server deployments.
“As a company, it has been incredible watching the team put their heads down during the bear market to build one of the most comprehensive on-chain datasets upon launch. With our ever-expanding chain and data-type coverage, we look forward to working with our customers to solve their Web3 data needs.” - Jason French, Blockpour Head of Business
Curious about what subscription may be right for you or how you can get started using Blockpour? Visit this page here or send inquiries to inquiry@blockpour.com. Blockpour's customer support team is here to help you get started accessing comprehensive digital asset datasets that power your business and product needs.
About Blockpour
Blockpour is a technology firm that specializes in Web3 data and analytics, providing traders and businesses with the tools and metrics they need to navigate the world of crypto. Users can leverage Blockpour’s real-time multi-chain data feeds via API or intuitive platform interface to identify trends across DEXes, dApps, and AMMs to discover their alpha. For sales or inquiries about the API, contact inquiry@blockpour.com.
Disclaimer:
The above article is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Blockpour is a data aggregation and analytics platform only that does not, and will never, provide financial advice or services of any kind.
Jay Lee
Blockpour
+82 10-5162-4987
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube