Blockpour Extends DeFi Coverage with BNB Chain Integration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Multichain data aggregator Blockpour.com completed integrating on-chain data from BNB Chain, one of the largest blockchains by total value locked (TVL). The new integration is expected to greatly enhance Blockpour’s utility in the secondary markets for crypto investors, especially those seeking opportunities in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
BNB Chain is currently the second largest blockchain with nearly $6 billion in TVL from nearly 500 protocols. As a result, the Blockpour team expects this integration to be one of the biggest yet for the platform.
Blockpour aggregates market data across the ever-growing multi-chain DeFi ecosystem to provide an array of crypto liquidity and price metrics in one dashboard so traders can explore otherwise siloed price and liquidity data. Using Blockpour, traders can identify cross-chain arbitrage opportunities without having to switch network views. Essentially, Blockpour provides traders with the analytical tools they need to discover trading alpha.
BNB’s integration raises the number of liquidity pools on decentralized exchanges (DEXes) tracked by Blockpour to nearly 500,000, in addition to 10s of 1000s of tokens and spot trading pairs tracked across the Ethereum, Polygon, Fantom, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Moonbeam ecosystems.
Some of the largest DEXes on BNB Chain currently are PancakeSwap and ApeSwap, which together handle over 100 million dollars in daily volume as of November 2nd, 2022. Their transaction volumes, liquidity pool data, and token swap data are now available on Blockpour.com.
“With the BNB network integration, Blockpour is taking a huge step toward becoming the best multi-chain data aggregation platform where DeFi traders can find alpha for their trading and investment strategies. We are over the moon with excitement for the opportunities DeFi participants will find now that we support one of the largest blockchain networks in the world.” -Jason French, Head of Business at Blockpour.
DeFi traders on BNB Chain will find immense value in Blockpour’s latest data sets in addition to the ones already available. Using the homepage of Blockpour’s app, traders can identify which chains are experiencing the highest DEX transaction volumes. With that data, they can filter through the Live Trades and Liquidity Pool Activity feed, which updates roughly every five seconds, to search for unique ways to make trading strategies.
Traders have increasingly looked to Blockpour to identify arbitrage opportunities on tokens across chains and between DEXes on the same chain. This data can be found on an individual token’s dashboard. Using the Live DEX Trades feed, a trader can see in real-time the price other traders are paying for one token across different chains and DEXes. Savvy traders can act quickly to capitalize on differences in price for the same token.
Each token tracked on BNB Chain has its own Trade Report from Blockpour which displays an overview of all critical data related to that token within a chosen calendar day. Using $WBNB token as an example, users can find total volume, buy volume, sell volume, and trade counts from all DEXes tracked on BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon. Trade count by DEX and by network is also displayed, along with Volume Breakdown By Exchange. Traders can sift through this data to get a strong sense of any patterns in the token’s liquidity or price action.
Such data can be invaluable for day traders and casual investors who are looking to make a quick flip.
Looking forward, Blockpour will continue to aggressively integrate both EVM and non-EVM blockchains to enrich the data offering on its retail platform, and to broaden the data available to enterprise clients for its upcoming commercial API release in Q1 2023.
Send inquiries to Jay Lee, Head of Marketing at Blockpour: Jay@blockpour.com
About Blockpour
Blockpour is a multi-chain data analytics platform that provides traders with the tools and metrics they need to navigate the world of DeFi. Crypto traders can leverage Blockpour’s real-time multi-chain data feeds and intuitive interface to identify trends across DeFi and discover their alpha. To learn more about Blockpour, check out our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Disclaimer
The above article is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Blockpour is a data aggregation and analytics platform only and does not provide financial advice or services of any kind.
