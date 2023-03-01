A Comprehensive Review Of Foreclosure Fraud By MoRe 2.0 Conference
This 3-day real estate and finance event aims to bring forth the scam offenses and fraud prevailing in the sector and possible solutions.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, there has been a shocking rise in fraud cases in the real estate and finance industry. MoRe 2.0 Conference will discuss 'Foreclosure Fraud,' which has cost victims billions of dollars, at its upcoming editions.
There will be sessions that will talk about how this scam works. In this scam: fraudsters set up companies offering homeowners legal and financial advice about how to stop foreclosure. But these companies work to foreclose on the homeowner's house and use legal paperwork to sell the property for much more than what is owed to the mortgage lender.
These fraudsters prey on vulnerable people, often leaving them in worse financial and legal positions than when they first sought help. This is why law enforcement and industry watchdogs urge homeowners to be cautious of companies promising a "quick fix" to foreclosure.
Fortunately, you can learn how to protect yourself from foreclosure fraud. The best defense is to research any company or individual who promises to help with your mortgage or foreclosure. Before signing any documents or agreements, always speak to a qualified and independent housing counselor or lawyer. This can help avoid signing agreements with unclear terms, hidden fees, or predatory features.
Additionally MoRe 2.0 Conference will discuss the warning signs of the scam while highlighting the preventive measures. Only sign documents you understand and pay upfront once you've thoroughly investigated the company. Be sure to get any promises in writing and keep all your records, a few of them.
For those facing foreclosure and unsure if the company they are dealing with is legitimate, the advice is to only give out personal or financial information after first speaking to a qualified professional. Numerous organizations offer advice and counseling services to homeowners facing foreclosure.
Finally, it is crucial to report any fraudulent activities you come across. File a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and notify the Better Business Bureau.
Following these guidelines and remaining vigilant can protect yourself and your property from foreclosure fraud. With this information, you can help prevent others from becoming victims of this increasingly popular scam.
In conclusion, this scam is rapidly growing and taking advantage of vulnerable homeowners. By being aware of the warning signs and seeking out legitimate sources of help, you can help protect yourself and others from falling victim to foreclosure fraud. You can learn more ways to identify and avoid such scam offenses in 2023 by attending the real estate and finance conferences like MoRe 2.0 Conference in the USA and Dubai.
