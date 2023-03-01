Submit Release
Cherry Petersen Albert LLP adds real estate lawyer Thomas Ayala to the firm’s commercial real estate practice

Thomas J. Ayala

Thomas J. Ayala is the newest associate lawyer to join Cherry Petersen Albert LLP, adding to the firm’s capabilities in commercial real estate transactions.

I am passionate about working with developers who are building and expanding communities through the development of new homes and businesses.”
— Thomas J. Ayala
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherry Petersen Albert LLP is pleased to announce that Thomas J. Ayala has joined the firm as an Associate* in the firm’s commercial real estate section.

Ayala is a transactional lawyer* with a focus on commercial real estate law. He began his legal career in Boston, Massachusetts with law firm focused on the real estate industry before relocating to Dallas in 2022. He has been involved in numerous transactions representing both buyers and sellers in commercial and residential real estate deals. He also has experience representing lenders in commercial real estate transactions. Ayala is a graduate of New England Law School in Boston, Massachusetts, and he received his Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

“I am passionate about working with developers who are building and expanding communities through the development of new homes and businesses,” said Thomas Ayala, an associate lawyer with Cherry Petersen Albert LLP. “It’s rewarding to know that every successful commercial real estate deal we close will help our clients meet their business goals.”

“We’re glad to have Thomas Ayala on board. His experience in commercial real estate law is a valuable addition to the firm and our clients,” said Kevin Cherry, Partner at the firm. “He is a talented and focused lawyer. He brings a high degree of dedication to his work that aligns with our firm’s philosophy and approach to client service.”

Cherry Petersen Albert LLP is a business law firm with twelve attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com.

* Admission to the State Bar of Texas is pending. Currently licensed in Massachusetts.

