One Million Song Streams: 10 Simple Ways For Musicians To Get There Without Breaking the Bank

Promoting Music Doesn't Need To Break The Bank Having Money Helps... So Does a Plan

There are numerous ways to promote music for free and with the right tactics, patience and strategy artists can take a song from zero to one million streams.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this article, ADAM 4 Artists tackles actions musicians can take to reach one million streams (without selling a kidney).As a musician, the ultimate goal is to share music with the world and gain recognition. In today's digital age, music promotion is easier than ever before. There are numerous ways for musicians to promote music for free (or very inexpensively), and with the right tactics, patience and strategy artists can take a song from zero to one million streams relatively inexpensively.Here are ten specific bullet-pointed actions to help artists achieve this goal:• Leverage alternate music streaming services: Platforms like Twitch and SoundCloud are a great way to promote music for free. By creating an account on these platforms, songwriters can upload music, create playlists, and share music with fans worldwide. In fact, Gen Z counts SoundCloud & Twitch as one of its main sources of music discovery. Artists can also submit music to popular Spotify playlists, which can increase visibility and attract new fans.• Use social media platforms: Social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram are great tools to promote music. Artists can use these platforms to post teasers of music, updates on upcoming shows or releases, and gain & engage with fans. For instance, musicians can share behind-the-scenes footage of the recording process, or interact with fans by asking them to suggest titles & topic for upcoming song.• Collaborate with other artists: Collaborating with other artists is a great way to reach new audiences and promote music. An artist can work with other musicians on a new track, or collaborate with a visual artist to create a music video. For instance, one could work with a local filmmaker to produce a music video for a new single and then promote it through social media.• Utilize music blogs and websites: Music blogs and websites are always on the lookout for fresh content to share with their readers. An artist can submit their music to these sites for a chance to get featured. Importantly, artists need. to be sure to research the blogs and websites that cover their genre of music and submit the music accordingly.• Attend local events: Attending local events and networking with other artists and music industry professionals can help a band gain exposure and connect with potential fans. Try performing at local open mic nights, participate in music festivals or attend music conferences.• Offer free downloads: Creating or joining a music focused website and then offering free downloads of new music is a great way to attract new fans and build a following. Try platforms like Bandcamp to offer free music downloads. This can also help artists collect email addresses and build a fan base that can be reached out to in the future.• Host giveaways: Hosting giveaways is another way to engage with fans and promote music. Offering merchandise, concert tickets or exclusive content to fans in exchange for them sharing music on social media or signing up for an artist's mailing list is a great longterm exchange.• Start a Discord Server: Discord is a very effective way to stay in touch with fans and promote music. Musicians can promote their Discord on a website, landing page or social media page and share regular updates and content to keep fans up-to-date on new releases, upcoming shows, and other news.• Utilize YouTube: YouTube is the second-largest search engine in the world, making it a powerful tool for promoting music. Creating music videos or lyric videos for songs and upload them to YouTube is incredibly powerful. Make sure to optimize the videos for search engines by using relevant keywords and tags on the site backend.• Partner with brands: Partnering with brands can help a musician reach new audiences and promote their music. An artist can work with clothing brands, beverage companies, or lifestyle brands that align with their music and style. For instance, one could partner with a local brewery and perform at their events in exchange for promotion on their social media pages.In conclusion, promoting music for free is possible, but it requires time, effort and a solid strategy. By utilizing social media platforms, music streaming services, collaborating with other artists and more; artists can acquire a large fanbase and potentially gain a large number of streams before they spend significant sums of money on marketing and promotion. On the other hand, there are funding platforms that an artist can explore that will help cover the investments associated with pushing their music, for a share of an artists future streams.

MUSICIANS! Why You Need ADAM 4 Artists