Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1, 2023


Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
SB 304     CNM SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMS     (TALLMAN)
HB 126/a     SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS    (ROMERO/LANE)
HB 148     EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPT. TRIBAL AGREEMENTS     (LENTE)
HB 181     NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS     (SARIÑANA/FERRARY)
SB 2     JUDICIAL SALARY INCREASES     (CERVANTES/MUÑOZ)
HB 9/a     UNLAWFUL ACCESS TO FIREARM BY MINOR     (HERNDON/STEWART)
CS/SB 111     TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LICENSING FEES     (SOULES)

1:30 p.m.
FULL COMMITTEE HEARING
     (630) Human Services Department (Esquibel/Densmore)
     (665) Department of Health (Klundt/Densmore)

HEARING – SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311
SJR 12     MAGISTRATE COURT PROPERTY     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 456     ENERGY STORAGE DEVELOPMENT & PLANNING     (STEFANICS/STEINBORN)
SB 464     AGRITOURISM PROMOTION ACT     (MAESTAS)
SB 470     ENDANGERED SPECIES WATER USE     (SANCHEZ)
SB 478     AMALIA FISH HATCHERY     (CAMPOS)
SB 493     BRACKISH WATER REUSE     (MUÑOZ)
SB 326     RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARD CALCULATION     (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748
To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE
Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311
HB 127     EDUCATION ASSISTANT SALARY INCREASE     (HERRERA/BACA)
HB 151     NON-TENURE-TRACK FACULTY UNEMPLOYMENT
     (TRUJILLO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HB 191/a     INCREASE EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFER     (DIXON/HEMPHILL)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar
     or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412
To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311
HB 7/a     REPRODUCTIVE & GENDER-AFFIRMING HEALTH CARE     (SERRATO/LITTLE)
HB 93/aa     PHARMACY ACT & BOARD OF PHARMACY CHANGES
     (FERRARY/THOMSON)
SB 16     CREATE HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY DEPARTMENT     (STEFANICS/THOMSON)
SB 398     HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSIONER EMPLOYMENT     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 399     SOLITARY CONFINEMENT LIMITS     (MAESTAS)
*SB 411     HOUSING & RENT CHANGES     (JARAMILLO)
SB 412     PHYSICAL THERAPIST MRI ORDERS     (PIRTLE)
SB 417     TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE     TRACK (BRANDT)
SB 423     NMFA OPERATING CAPITAL     (RODRIGUEZ)
SB 409     DIGITAL TRUNKED RADIO COMMS FEES     (BURT/MCKENNA)
SB 419     ALL-INCLUSIVE ADULT DAYCARE AT 2 SITES     (STEFANICS)
SB 436     CHILD INTERDISCIPLINARY LEGAL REPRESENTATION     (LOPEZ)
SB 454     HEALTH PROFESSIONAL LOAN REPAYMENT     (STEINBORN)
SB 467     SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING     (LOPEZ/PADILLA)
SB 495     AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACT OVERSIGHT     (GONZALES)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303
SM 46     MESCALERO RESERVATION 150TH ANNIVERSARY     (PIRTLE)
HB 198     CAREER TECH FUNDS FOR INDIAN ED SCHOOLS     (LENTE/HERRERA)
HB 161/a     INTERTRIBAL INDIAN CEREMONIAL ASSOCIATION     (JOHNSON)
CS/HB 33     LAND GRANTS AS POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS     (MCQUEEN/GONZALES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83279870726 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 832 7987 0726
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301, (505) 986-4837

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321
SB 183     CONSERVATOR WAIVER OF LIABILITY     (INGLE)
SB 116     21 YEARS OLD TO PURCHASE OR POSSESS FIREARMS
     (HAMBLEN/SZCZEPANSKI)
SB 138     MEDICAID FALSE CLAIMS CHANGES     (NEVILLE)
SB 146/a     TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES     (SHENDO/HARPER)
SB 216/a     BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS     (O’NEILL/CHASEY)
SB 252     LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER PROCEDURES ACT     (POPE/RUBIO)
SB 19     LAW ENFORCEMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM     (MAESTAS)
SB 404     VETERINARY LOAN REPAYMENT ACT     (DIAMOND/WOODS)
CS/SB 117     PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT     (SOULES)
SB 143     NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE PAYOUTS     (MUÑOZ)
SB 69     ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS     (SEDILLO LOPEZ/STEINBORN)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID 815 0254 3362
To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321
DAVID CHRISTIAN DYE     appointment     Department of Homeland Security
     and Emergency Management     (CAMPOS)

ALISHA TAFOYA LUCERO     reappointment Corrections Department     (JARAMILLO)

RICKY A SERNA.     appointment     Department of Transportation     (JARAMILLO)

SB 438     LIMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT ADMIN EXPENDITURES (MUÑOZ/JARAMILLO)
SJR 13     NORTHEAST ABQ LAND SALE     (O’NEILL)
HB 184/a     STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES     (MCQUEEN/DIAMOND)
HB 216 /a     LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY     (ROMERO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HJM 2     19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL     (TRUJILLO)
SM 16     STUDY DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PENSIONS     (TALLMAN)
SM 43     POLLINATOR PROTECTION PLAN     (GONZALES)
SM 52     STUDY ACUPUNCTURE FOR NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES    (O’NEILL)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 205     COUNTY HOSPITAL GROSS RECEIPTS TAX     (GONZALES)
SB 235     TOBACCO PRODUCT TAX & DEFINITIONS     (HICKEY)
SB 240     TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS     (O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)
SB 274     REGIONAL TRANSIT LAW ENFORCEMENT     (GONZALES)
SB 320     BROADBAND COMPANY REDUNDANT     CABLE LINES (MUÑOZ)
SB 390     PROCUREMENT CODE BID “BEST VALUE”     (MAESTAS)
SB 345     KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND INVESTMENT     (CAMPOS)
SB 343     E-BIKE REBATES     (STEINBORN/SEDILLO LOPEZ)
SB 382     BIOSCIENCE FUND REVERSION & INVESTMENT     (MUÑOZ/HICKEY)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

