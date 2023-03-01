Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1, 2023



Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 304 CNM SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMS (TALLMAN)

HB 126/a SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS (ROMERO/LANE)

HB 148 EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPT. TRIBAL AGREEMENTS (LENTE)

HB 181 NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS (SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

SB 2 JUDICIAL SALARY INCREASES (CERVANTES/MUÑOZ)

HB 9/a UNLAWFUL ACCESS TO FIREARM BY MINOR (HERNDON/STEWART)

CS/SB 111 TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LICENSING FEES (SOULES)

1:30 p.m.

FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

(630) Human Services Department (Esquibel/Densmore)

(665) Department of Health (Klundt/Densmore)

HEARING – SPECIAL APPROPRIATIONS DISCUSSION

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chairwoman

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 311

SJR 12 MAGISTRATE COURT PROPERTY (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 456 ENERGY STORAGE DEVELOPMENT & PLANNING (STEFANICS/STEINBORN)

SB 464 AGRITOURISM PROMOTION ACT (MAESTAS)

SB 470 ENDANGERED SPECIES WATER USE (SANCHEZ)

SB 478 AMALIA FISH HATCHERY (CAMPOS)

SB 493 BRACKISH WATER REUSE (MUÑOZ)

SB 326 RENEWABLE PORTFOLIO STANDARD CALCULATION (HAMBLEN)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

HB 127 EDUCATION ASSISTANT SALARY INCREASE (HERRERA/BACA)

HB 151 NON-TENURE-TRACK FACULTY UNEMPLOYMENT

(TRUJILLO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HB 191/a INCREASE EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFER (DIXON/HEMPHILL)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov



Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

HB 7/a REPRODUCTIVE & GENDER-AFFIRMING HEALTH CARE (SERRATO/LITTLE)

HB 93/aa PHARMACY ACT & BOARD OF PHARMACY CHANGES

(FERRARY/THOMSON)

SB 16 CREATE HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY DEPARTMENT (STEFANICS/THOMSON)

SB 398 HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSIONER EMPLOYMENT (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 399 SOLITARY CONFINEMENT LIMITS (MAESTAS)

*SB 411 HOUSING & RENT CHANGES (JARAMILLO)

SB 412 PHYSICAL THERAPIST MRI ORDERS (PIRTLE)

SB 417 TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE TRACK (BRANDT)

SB 423 NMFA OPERATING CAPITAL (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 409 DIGITAL TRUNKED RADIO COMMS FEES (BURT/MCKENNA)

SB 419 ALL-INCLUSIVE ADULT DAYCARE AT 2 SITES (STEFANICS)

SB 436 CHILD INTERDISCIPLINARY LEGAL REPRESENTATION (LOPEZ)

SB 454 HEALTH PROFESSIONAL LOAN REPAYMENT (STEINBORN)

SB 467 SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING (LOPEZ/PADILLA)

SB 495 AFFORDABLE HOUSING ACT OVERSIGHT (GONZALES)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 303

SM 46 MESCALERO RESERVATION 150TH ANNIVERSARY (PIRTLE)

HB 198 CAREER TECH FUNDS FOR INDIAN ED SCHOOLS (LENTE/HERRERA)

HB 161/a INTERTRIBAL INDIAN CEREMONIAL ASSOCIATION (JOHNSON)

CS/HB 33 LAND GRANTS AS POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS (MCQUEEN/GONZALES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83279870726 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 832 7987 0726

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Julio Salazar, Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee Secretary Room 301, (505) 986-4837



JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 after floor session – Room 321

SB 183 CONSERVATOR WAIVER OF LIABILITY (INGLE)

SB 116 21 YEARS OLD TO PURCHASE OR POSSESS FIREARMS

(HAMBLEN/SZCZEPANSKI)

SB 138 MEDICAID FALSE CLAIMS CHANGES (NEVILLE)

SB 146/a TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)

SB 216/a BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS (O’NEILL/CHASEY)

SB 252 LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER PROCEDURES ACT (POPE/RUBIO)

SB 19 LAW ENFORCEMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM (MAESTAS)

SB 404 VETERINARY LOAN REPAYMENT ACT (DIAMOND/WOODS)

CS/SB 117 PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT (SOULES)

SB 143 NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE PAYOUTS (MUÑOZ)

SB 69 ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ/STEINBORN)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 815 0254 3362

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321

DAVID CHRISTIAN DYE appointment Department of Homeland Security

and Emergency Management (CAMPOS)

ALISHA TAFOYA LUCERO reappointment Corrections Department (JARAMILLO)

RICKY A SERNA. appointment Department of Transportation (JARAMILLO)

SB 438 LIMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT ADMIN EXPENDITURES (MUÑOZ/JARAMILLO)

SJR 13 NORTHEAST ABQ LAND SALE (O’NEILL)

HB 184/a STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES (MCQUEEN/DIAMOND)

HB 216 /a LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY (ROMERO/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HJM 2 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (TRUJILLO)

SM 16 STUDY DEFINED CONTRIBUTION PENSIONS (TALLMAN)

SM 43 POLLINATOR PROTECTION PLAN (GONZALES)

SM 52 STUDY ACUPUNCTURE FOR NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES (O’NEILL)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, March 2, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 205 COUNTY HOSPITAL GROSS RECEIPTS TAX (GONZALES)

SB 235 TOBACCO PRODUCT TAX & DEFINITIONS (HICKEY)

SB 240 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS (O’NEILL/DE LA CRUZ)

SB 274 REGIONAL TRANSIT LAW ENFORCEMENT (GONZALES)

SB 320 BROADBAND COMPANY REDUNDANT CABLE LINES (MUÑOZ)

SB 390 PROCUREMENT CODE BID “BEST VALUE” (MAESTAS)

SB 345 KIKI SAAVEDRA SENIOR DIGNITY FUND INVESTMENT (CAMPOS)

SB 343 E-BIKE REBATES (STEINBORN/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 382 BIOSCIENCE FUND REVERSION & INVESTMENT (MUÑOZ/HICKEY)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

