Loke G releasing surprise Track, "GET OVER IT"
Loke G links up with super producer Ill Faded to create artistsic legacy with new project, Get Over It!
Rapper Loke G of KBT, known for his unique blend of English and Spanish lyrics, has surprised fans with a new single called "Get Over It".
— Loke G
Rapper Loke G of KBT, known for his unique blend of English and Spanish lyrics, has surprised fans with a new single called "Get Over It". Produced by super producer Ill Faded, the track showcases a new side to Loke G's artistry, with a deep tone in the lyrics and a striking Mayan artwork cover.
The surprise release of "Get Over It" has already generated a buzz among fans. The track starts with a mellow beat that slowly builds up, creating a dreamy soundscape that perfectly complements Loke G's voice. As the beat picks up, Loke G delivers his signature flow, rapping mostly in English, but seamlessly transitioning into Spanish at times, adding a touch of authenticity to his artistry.
The track's production is top-notch, thanks to Ill Faded's skills as a producer. The beat is a perfect balance between a smooth melody and a hard-hitting bassline, creating an intricate soundscape that is both easy to listen to and complex enough to keep the listener engaged.
What sets "Get Over It" apart from Loke G's previous work is the deep tone of the lyrics. Loke G is known for his introspective and personal lyrics, and "Get Over It" is no exception. The track deals with themes of loss, heartbreak, treachery, and moving on, with Loke G urging listeners to "get over it" and move forward.
The artwork for "Get Over It" is also worth noting. The cover features a striking Mayan artwork that perfectly captures the essence of Loke G's artistry. The Mayan motif is a nod to Loke G's heritage, and it adds a touch of authenticity to the overall aesthetic of the track.
Overall, "Get Over It" is a testament to Loke G's artistry and growth as a rapper. The surprise release has already garnered positive reactions from fans, and it's a promising sign of things to come from the talented rapper. If you're a fan of Loke G's previous work, or if you're just a fan of good music, "Get Over It" is definitely worth a listen.
