Don't Rely On Lucky Charms To Protect Valuable Tech Gear
Mobile Power and Protective Cases for People on The Go
One accidental drop and they could be looking at replacing expensive tech, lots of downtime, or both. One drained battery and they could be out of reach when a critical text, email, or call comes in.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relying on luck to safeguard mobile tech isn’t much of a strategy. Neither is hoping a mobile device’s battery keeps the power on all day long. Relying on proven mobile power and a protective laptop case, backpack, or messenger bag from Mobile Edge is.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
“For consumers on the go, sooner or later their luck runs out,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “One accidental drop and they could be looking at replacing expensive tech, lots of downtime, or both. One drained battery and they could be out of reach when a critical text, email, or call comes in. With Mobile Edge, consumers can avoid the need to be lucky.”
For more than 20 years, Mobile Edge has provided gamers, students, frequent flyers, and mobile professionals with feature-rich bags, cases, and accessories. We hope the luck of our customers never runs out. But if it does, they know they can rely on Mobile Edge to keep their tech protected and powered on.
Below are a few top choices. There are many more. All Mobile Edge products are backed by a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee. How lucky is that?
Mobile Edge’s ECO Laptop Messenger Bag is known for its quality, versatility, and minimal carbon footprint. Seen on the TV show, The Big Bang Theory, the ECO Messenger is made of all-natural cotton canvas. It’s also light, weighing in at just over two pounds, but still full of features. Its main, padded compartment holds laptops up to 17 inches, plus there are separate sections for files, folders, and accessories. Rugged, molded clips hold the front flap in place, keeping gear safe, secure, and easily accessible. It’s available in black, charcoal, navy blue, and olive.
The ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0 lets frequent flyers keep their laptops in their pack when moving through airport security. It holds laptops up to 17 inches with plenty more room for mobile devices and accessories. It’s also part of the Mobile Edge ECO Collection. The ScanFast Backpack uses eco-friendly rPET main materials derived from recycled water bottles and which reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 79% when compared with virgin materials.
Mobile Edge’s Commuter Backpack has become a favorite of students and mobile professionals looking for style and versatility. At just over two pounds, the Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, and files. Lockable zippers offer anti-theft protection in public settings, while a reflective back panel provides high visibility for added safety.
To keep tech charged whether on the grid or off, the CORE Power 24,000mAh AC/USB Laptop Charger makes the perfect travel companion. Lightweight, compact, and airplane-friendly, this mobile power pack can charge up to four devices at once. That includes packing enough power to charge a laptop.
Highlights include a standard AC outlet, dual High-Power USB Outputs, a fast-charge USB C port, plus word class safety features. The 24,000 comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable. It’s backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee and a one-year warranty.
Special Offer
Now through Saint Patrick’s Day, use promo code Lucky20 at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store for 20% savings. Some exclusions apply. Check the website for details.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
Paul June
Mobile Edge, LLC
+1 714-399-1400
pj@mobileedge.com
