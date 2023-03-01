RDV SYSTEMS APPOINTS YARON HERSHKOVITZ, VICE PRESIDENT, R&D
Yaron Hershkovitz, Seasoned Software Manager and Product Manager, Joins Team to Share Expertise in Real-Time Embedded Systems, Cloud Computing, and AI
After a comprehensive search for a candidate, we're very happy to have brought Hershkovitz in to join our team. His background in software development gives him the optimal tools needed to succeed.”MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RDV Systems (RDV) announces the appointment of Yaron Hershkovitz to the role of Vice President, Research & Development. Hershkovitz brings more than 25 years of experience to RDV Systems. In addition, Yaron is the founder of Palearne, an EdTech startup that developed an online adaptive platform for after-school courses. He holds a BA in Mathematics and Computer Science from Haifa University and has a strong background in managing multidisciplinary teams and delivering successful software projects for clients such as Boeing, Lockheed, and Dassault. Throughout his career, Yaron has demonstrated a deep understanding of the software development life cycle, making him a valuable leader in the tech industry.
— Natan Elsberg, CEO
“With 25 years of software experience as well as project management, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with RDV. I’m excited for what we can accomplish together as we move forward.” said Yaron Hershkovitz.
Yaron Hershkovitz will be bringing innovative ideas, providing support, managing software development and also product management. In this position, Hershkovitz will be furthering outreach with the ultimate goal of making the roads safer throughout the US.
Clients worldwide rely on RDV Systems’ solutions to visualize, analyze and communicate their designs. To learn more about RDV Systems, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About RDV Systems
RDV Systems, works side-by-side with US State DOT’s, consultants, private engineering firms and public agencies to provide the opportunity for safer roads. RDV creates the industry’s most realistic, eye-catching, effective and versatile 3D models for visualization on regional roads or highways, urban roads and streets and also for rural or low-volume roads.
RDV Systems focuses on 2 major initiatives for US roadways. Remaining laser focused on safety, RDV Systems offers an innovative, accurate, and revolutionary tool, 3D Road Safety Audit Tool and a Visualization Technology called 123BIM.
