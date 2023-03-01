Gamers Don't Rely On Lucky Charms To Win, So Don't Rely On Them To Protect Valuable Tech Gear
With CORE Gaming, Gamers and Their Gear can Go Practically Anywhere with Confidence
One bump or spill or drop and all those gaming plans go up in smoke. Many gamers rely on luck to protect their tech or keep the power on, but they don’t have to.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Losing valuable playing time due to damaged gear is a nightmare scenario for any gamer. Whether they’re a social gamer or seasoned fantasy player, keeping their tech protected and playable is priority number one. With a protective backpack plus mobile power from CORE Gaming, gamers, and their gear can go practically anywhere with confidence and style.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“Think about it: on the way to a friend’s house or a weekend tourney, the unthinkable happens,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “One bump or spill or drop and all those gaming plans go up in smoke. Many gamers rely on luck to protect their tech or keep the power on, but they don’t have to.”
Recently named a TWICE VIP Award Winner, the CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack is known for its quality, innovative features, and versatility. Inspired by tactical gear used by law enforcement and the military, the backpack is designed to optimize protection and organization. Its rugged and durable exterior is made of ballistic nylon, the same material used in flak jackets.
As for storage, the backpack’s roomy, padded main compartment holds most gaming consoles and laptops with screens up to 17.3 inches. A microfiber-lined pouch stores tablets and other small devices, while multiple interior pockets safeguard accessories and keep them organized. There’s even storage for personal items for overnight gaming or weekend LAN parties.
Highly configurable, the Tactical Backpack’s front webbing system offers customizable storage using removable, external pockets. The backpack comes with two Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment (“MOLLE”) pockets, but more can be added.
A frameless design, padded shoulder straps, adjustable chest strap, and moisture-wicking back panel ensure gamers can carry their gear in comfort. The backpack also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover that protects both the backpack and what’s inside from the elements.
Interior sections are pre-wired for connection to a mobile power bank, plus there’s an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port.
Speaking of power, CORE Gaming’s new 24000 mAh capacity power brick makes the perfect power add-on. It packs a seriously huge charge despite its lightweight, compact, airplane-friendly design. With four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet, this 65W powerhouse can recharge up to four devices simultaneously. At 24,000 mAh (88WH), that’s more than enough power to double a laptop's battery life. It’s also more than enough juice to keep a smartphone fully charged for a week on the go.
Additional highlights include dual High-Power USB Outputs, a fast-charge USB C port, and word class safety features. Smart Chip technology detects the charging needs of attached devices and automatically regulates the flow of power. This charges batteries optimally, which helps preserve long-term maximum capacity. In addition, cutting-edge circuitry ensures devices are protected from overcharging, overheating, overvoltage, and short-circuit failures. The 24,000 also comes with a 20W USB-C PD wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C charging cable.
Now through Saint Patrick’s Day, CORE Gaming is offering savings on numerous products available through its online store when you use promo code Lucky20. Plus, all CORE Gaming products are backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. How lucky is that?
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
# # #
Paul June
Core Gaming
+1 7143991400
info@coregamingusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Core Gaming Tactical Backpack by Mobile Edge