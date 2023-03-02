Fourier Intelligence & Flinders University’s MOU Signing
Fourier Intelligence achieves another milestone through its MOU signing with Flinders University towards advancing technologies in medical robotics.
Our partnership helps us grow in possibilities towards collaborating in meaningful technologies, clinical protocols, and clinical usage, which is very close to our hearts.”ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Flinders University in Adelaide, South Australia, signifying the commencement of a partnership towards advancing medical technologies.
— Zen Koh, Co-Founder & Global CEO - Fourier Intelligence
Both parties agree on strengthening, promoting, and developing academic, cultural, and research cooperation.
The partnership between Fourier Intelligence and Flinders University can positively impact and improve the lives of people that developed a gait impairment following a stroke. This is made possible through the ability to interface and test the technology available with the ExoMotus™ trial and validation. Additionally, there will be many opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate students at Flinders University to have first-hand experiences using Fourier Intelligence’s technology before entering the workforce.
Fourier Intelligence's Co-Founder and Global CEO, Zen Koh; Owen Teoh, General Manager and Taya Hamilton, Clinical Application and Research Consultant (Oceania Region), commemorated this momentous occasion through a virtual signing ceremony alongside the team from Flinders University, Dr David Hobbs, Researcher & Academic, College of Science and Engineering, Professor Karen Reynolds, Director of Medical Research Institute and Simon Brennan, Chief Research Development Officer, Flinders University's Research, Development & Support.
Zen Koh shared the importance and significance of this collaboration, adding that ensuring continual growth, sustenance, and innovation is crucial. "Our partnership helps us grow in possibilities towards collaborating in meaningful technologies, clinical protocols, and clinical usage, which is very close to our hearts. By joining forces, we aim to achieve what is most vital, making technologies more accessible to those who require it.”
Simon Brennan adds that Flinders have increased their research performance over the last four years, considered remarkable by Australian standards. "We've achieved that by playing towards our strengths, largely the medical and health research and partnership areas. Therefore, we're excited about this opportunity to journey together towards making this possible."
“The ExoMotus™ exoskeleton is the perfect platform for our current project to assess the feasibility and potential of a novel robotic gait bio-prosthesis for people with severe gait impairment post-stroke. Flinders University is proud to partner with Fourier Intelligence and to plug into its global network of excellence and capability,” added Dr. David Hobbs.
In partnership with their South Australian colleagues and through MRFF funding, they aim to demonstrate that their novel sensor and controller provide more intuitive access and better therapeutic gait outcomes for post-stroke survivors.
About Fourier Intelligence
Fourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into developing exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier Intelligence aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.
About Flinders University and Flinders University Capacity
Research and creative endeavour have been at the core of Flinders' identity since its inception. Over recent years, their research activity has grown dramatically, with an exciting increase in capacity and impact. Externally funded research activity has more than doubled over the past three years. Through research and the translation of that research, they are generating new knowledge and capabilities that are improving lives and the world around us.
Flinders University is part of Australia's Innovative Research Universities network and leader in Biomedical and Rehabilitation Engineering. Flinders has been teaching and researching Biomedical Engineering for 30 years, producing graduates who have gone on to be awarded prestigious awards such as Churchill Fellowships, Sir General John Monash Scholarships, Fulbright Scholarships, and national awards for innovative devices. Similarly, the Academic teaching staff have received multiple awards, including the Australian Professional Engineer of the Year, the South Australian Scientist of the Year, a team award from the Australian Learning and Teaching Council recognising teaching excellence within the Biomedical Engineering program, and having multiple staff named as being among the most influential engineers in Australia.
Their Biomedical Engineering activities are based at Australia's first-ever innovation district, the Tonsley Innovation District. This is where one of Flinders University's flagship Institutes, the Medical Device Research Institute, is based, a cross-discipline, whole of university Institute at the forefront of medical device research and development. It fosters a thriving community of businesses, organisations, start-ups, and tertiary education, with a critical focus on health and medical devices.
A specific capability and focus are Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technologies (RE and AT), which have been a part of Flinders University's DNA since 1997 when the first industry-based tertiary education topic in this niche area was taught in Australia.
The MDRI has specific laboratories to support its RE and AT activities, including a 3D rehabilitation and motion analysis laboratory, to test and trial new technological advances such as advanced robotic exoskeletons. Additionally, one of Flinders University's most famous robotics alums is Dr Rodney Brooks, and robotics is a growing area of research and industrial collaboration through co-bot technologies and applications.
