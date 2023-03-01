Istituto Marangoni Miami Announces Partnership with Vogue Brazil for Scholarship Program
The prestigious fashion school and the iconic publication partner for the second consecutive year to support emerging talentMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami is pleased to announce a partnership with the Brazilian outfit of the world’s most prestigious fashion magazine, Vogue, for the second consecutive year. Aimed at scouting the top emerging talent in fashion and interior design from Brazil, the scholarship offers students the opportunity to study at Istituto Marangoni Miami.
Applicants must submit scholarship projects in the areas of Design, Styling, Business, and Interior Design by May 22nd. Ten winners will be announced on May 26th. This year’s jury will be comprised by: Hakan Baykam, President of Istituto Marangoni Miami, Barbara Migliori, Fashion Director of Vogue Brazil, Keanan Duffty, Dean of Fashion of Istituto Marangoni Miami, Mario Braghieri, Program Leader of Fashion Design at Istituto Marangoni Miami, Thelma Lazo-Flores, Program Leader of Interior Design at Istituto Marangoni Miami, Nathalie Tessier, Program Leader of Fashion Business at Istituto Marangoni Miami, and Juanita Crary, Program Leader of Fashion Styling at Istituto Marangoni Miami.
The scholarship program is running through the Miami Fashion Foundation. Founded by Hakan Baykam in 2020, the Miami Fashion Foundation provides educational support and skill-training in the form of scholarships, workshops, and events for fashion-field students and businesses in South Florida. Cultivating these emerging talents and enterprises into highly skilled fashion professionals will in turn attract companies which will draw even more creative design students and professionals to Miami, thus creating a self-sustaining cycle. Through education, followed by networking and mentoring, leading to the establishment of fashion companies who have open access to industry leaders, resources and capital, Miami’s position as a fashion-industry hub will be further cemented.
About Istituto Marangoni Miami
Founded in Milan in 1935 by the tailor Giulio Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni offers a unique blend of academic learning with creative and practical activities interlaced with its rich Italian heritage. From Franco Moschino to Julie de Libran, Andrea Pompilio, Rodolfo Paglialunga or Alessandro Sartori, throughout its almost 90-year history, Marangoni has contributed to shaping countless key figures of the fashion and design industries throughout the world as well as spring-boarded the careers of thousands of students that have gone on to work for the world’s most prestigious brands. The Miami opened its doors in 2018.
With a highly qualified academic team, combining European instructors and prominent local
professionals, Istituto Marangoni Miami offers a variety of fashion, styling, fashion business, interior design courses and graduate programs. The Miami School of Fashion offers students an unprecedented opportunity for innovation, inspiration, and creativity to build a promising future within the fashion and design industry.
About Vogue Brazil
Vogue Brazil is the leading authority in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in the country, and the established digital leader across web and social media, as well as a print magazine. Influential, creative, and relevant, the publication is a reference for its refined curatorship. For over a century, VOGUE has been empowering and embracing creativity and handicraft, celebrating fashion, and debating critical issues of each era. Vogue is synonymous with thought-provoking images and intelligent narratives. We are dedicated to supporting talents from all fields. VOGUE looks to the future with optimism, remains global in its vision, remains committed to celebrating different cultures and preserving our planet for future generations. We represent the values of diversity, responsibility, and respect. We do it for people, communities, and the environment.
