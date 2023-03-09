Angel Investors Network’s Portfolio Company, Launch Cart, announces new Chairman Percy “Master P” Miller

Percy ‘Master P’ Miller, known for his successful ventures in food products and entertainment, has been appointed Chairman of The Board for Launch Cart. This leading technology company offers an alternative to Shopify.

Percy ‘Master P’ Miller, known for his successful ventures in food products and entertainment, has been appointed Chairman of The Board for Launch Cart. This leading technology company offers an alternative to Shopify.

As CEO of Launch Cart, Greg Writer is on a mission to make eCommerce, product sourcing, and fulfillment simple and affordable for entrepreneurs & merchants worldwide.

As CEO of Launch Cart, Greg Writer is on a mission to make eCommerce, product sourcing, and fulfillment simple and affordable for entrepreneurs & merchants worldwide.

Percy Miller shakes hands with Jeff Barnes, CEO of Angel Investors Network with Bernt Ullmann, Chief Brand Accelerator and Board Member of Launch Cart.

Percy Miller shakes hands with Jeff Barnes, CEO of Angel Investors Network with Bernt Ullmann, Chief Brand Accelerator and Board Member of Launch Cart.

Launch Cart's On-Demand Solutions for Sourcing and Selling Products Online offer a freemium model making it easier for entrepreneurs to launch their eCommerce business.

Launch Cart's On-Demand Solutions for Sourcing and Selling Products Online offer a freemium model making it easier for entrepreneurs to launch their eCommerce business.

Launch Cart is an all-in-one solution to make, scale, and manage an eCommerce store. Business owners can create and organize an online store, sell in numerous currencies and countries, and manage customers, products, inventory, payments, and shipping with the platform.

Launch Cart is an all-in-one solution to make, scale, and manage an eCommerce store. Business owners can create and organize an online store, sell in numerous currencies and countries, and manage customers, products, inventory, payments, and shipping with the platform.

Percy Miller set his sights on leading the technology company Launch Cart to unicorn status through his diverse abilities and leadership.

I am devoted to assisting businesses in achieving success, and I am convinced that together we can make a significant difference and propel Launch Cart to the next level.”
— Percy Miller, Chairman of the Board
SEATTLE, OR, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Investors Network (AIN) is pleased to announce that Launch Cart has selected Percy Miller as its Chairman of the Board. Launch Cart is a major technology firm that provides an alternative to Shopify and is a revolutionary technology platform with a game-changing vision that enables entrepreneurs to enter the hottest industry in the world. Their freemium service makes it simpler than ever for entrepreneurs to create an eCommerce business and take charge of their destiny.

Mr. Miller is a prosperous entrepreneur and investor in various economic sectors. Mr. Miller has over 25 years of experience in the entertainment and culinary industries and is highly regarded for his business acumen.

Miller stated, "I am thrilled to join the Launch Cart team as Chairman of the Board. I am excited to use my knowledge, leadership, and influence to assist the team in reaching new heights. I am devoted to assisting businesses in achieving success, and I am convinced that together we can make a significant difference and propel Launch Cart to the next level."

Greg Writer and Bernt Ullmann, co-founders of Launch Cart, expressed their delight at the new position. "We are ecstatic to have the legendary philanthropist and businessman Percy Miller join the Board of Directors as Chairman," remarked Writer. Ullmann stated, "His entrepreneurial energy and profound understanding of the forces of business will make it simpler for aspiring entrepreneurs to accomplish their aspirations of launching an online firm, establishing a brand, and producing revenue."

Additionally, AIN CEO Jeff Barnes voiced his enthusiasm for the new position, "We are ecstatic that Launch Cart has recruited a leader of Percy's caliber. Under his direction, we are certain that Launch Cart will continue to develop and give entrepreneurs vital resources to help them succeed in the eCommerce market.”

Those interested in opening a free online store can visit https://launchcart.com to learn more about the services provided by Launch Cart. Launch Cart can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube @LaunchCart.

For media inquiries, interviews, or appearances, contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.

About Angel Investors Network
Angel Investors Network (AIN), founded as the nation’s first nationwide online angel investor community in 1997, helps investors find off-market investment opportunities that fit their portfolio requirements. AIN utilizes its database of investors and extensive reach in its network to help its portfolio companies reach their funding and growth goals.

For more information, visit www.AngelInvestorsNetwork.com.

About Launch Cart

Launch Cart is an on-demand eCommerce platform enabling entrepreneurs and small businesses to build and manage online stores. The company provides a suite of tools and services to help businesses create and manage their online stores, including website building, product management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and more. Launch Cart’s technology is focused on creating efficiencies and solving problems in the areas of features & functionality, product sourcing, speed to market, distribution, fulfillment, inventory management, supply-side management, average order value, lifetime customer value, and providing the best data and analytics in the industry.

Kelly Bennett
BENNETT UNLIMITED PR
+1 949-463-6383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

Launch Cart Chairman of the Board, Percy "Master P" Miller

You just read:

Angel Investors Network’s Portfolio Company, Launch Cart, announces new Chairman Percy “Master P” Miller

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kelly Bennett
BENNETT UNLIMITED PR
+1 949-463-6383
Company/Organization
Bennett Unlimited PR
30251 Golden Lantern #E227
Laguna Niguel, California, 92692
United States
+1 949-463-6383
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Bennett Unlimited PR is a Public Relations firm specializing in Media/Publicity Campaigns, Press Releases, and Red Carpet events. We bring years of experience and a diverse approach to set others up for success. Sharing custom-tailored growth strategies with each client while writing “their” story for maximum media attention helps clients open doors and make things happen. Some of our clients have been seen on Inside Edition, HuffPost Live, Dr. Oz, CNN, Billboard Magazine, Getty Images, Huffington Post, Variety Magazine, New York Magazine, KTLA, Good Day LA, MSNBC, The Kelly Clarkson Show, OC Register, Orange Coast Magazine, Rivera Magazine, and other news media Nationally and Internationally. Our work has garnered the attention of the national and international press getting clients the deserved media attention for their product, event, or cause. We take great pride in creating a unique growth approach for every client to yield the most productive results possible. Personalized service is what we are known for; we look out for our clients making sure they are at the events, red carpets, premieres, etc. to be seen while introducing them or their brand to those who can elevate and create opportunities to further their awareness. From creating the "buzz" needed for your brand, walking the Red Carpet, or pitching to our network of media, we can fit a package suitable to your needs and budget. Let us help you write your story...

http://www.bennettunlimitedPR.com

More From This Author
The Best You Expo Concludes Journey in Los Angeles with World Class Speakers and Life-Changing Experiences
Angel Investors Network’s Portfolio Company, Launch Cart, announces new Chairman Percy “Master P” Miller
Launch Cart, Inc. Appoints Percy Miller as Chairman of The Board
View All Stories From This Author