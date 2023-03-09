Angel Investors Network’s Portfolio Company, Launch Cart, announces new Chairman Percy “Master P” Miller
Percy ‘Master P’ Miller, known for his successful ventures in food products and entertainment, has been appointed Chairman of The Board for Launch Cart. This leading technology company offers an alternative to Shopify.
As CEO of Launch Cart, Greg Writer is on a mission to make eCommerce, product sourcing, and fulfillment simple and affordable for entrepreneurs & merchants worldwide.
Percy Miller shakes hands with Jeff Barnes, CEO of Angel Investors Network with Bernt Ullmann, Chief Brand Accelerator and Board Member of Launch Cart.
Launch Cart's On-Demand Solutions for Sourcing and Selling Products Online offer a freemium model making it easier for entrepreneurs to launch their eCommerce business.
Percy Miller set his sights on leading the technology company Launch Cart to unicorn status through his diverse abilities and leadership.
Mr. Miller is a prosperous entrepreneur and investor in various economic sectors. Mr. Miller has over 25 years of experience in the entertainment and culinary industries and is highly regarded for his business acumen.
Miller stated, "I am thrilled to join the Launch Cart team as Chairman of the Board. I am excited to use my knowledge, leadership, and influence to assist the team in reaching new heights. I am devoted to assisting businesses in achieving success, and I am convinced that together we can make a significant difference and propel Launch Cart to the next level."
Greg Writer and Bernt Ullmann, co-founders of Launch Cart, expressed their delight at the new position. "We are ecstatic to have the legendary philanthropist and businessman Percy Miller join the Board of Directors as Chairman," remarked Writer. Ullmann stated, "His entrepreneurial energy and profound understanding of the forces of business will make it simpler for aspiring entrepreneurs to accomplish their aspirations of launching an online firm, establishing a brand, and producing revenue."
Additionally, AIN CEO Jeff Barnes voiced his enthusiasm for the new position, "We are ecstatic that Launch Cart has recruited a leader of Percy's caliber. Under his direction, we are certain that Launch Cart will continue to develop and give entrepreneurs vital resources to help them succeed in the eCommerce market.”
About Angel Investors Network
Angel Investors Network (AIN), founded as the nation’s first nationwide online angel investor community in 1997, helps investors find off-market investment opportunities that fit their portfolio requirements. AIN utilizes its database of investors and extensive reach in its network to help its portfolio companies reach their funding and growth goals.
For more information, visit www.AngelInvestorsNetwork.com.
About Launch Cart
Launch Cart is an on-demand eCommerce platform enabling entrepreneurs and small businesses to build and manage online stores. The company provides a suite of tools and services to help businesses create and manage their online stores, including website building, product management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and more. Launch Cart’s technology is focused on creating efficiencies and solving problems in the areas of features & functionality, product sourcing, speed to market, distribution, fulfillment, inventory management, supply-side management, average order value, lifetime customer value, and providing the best data and analytics in the industry.
