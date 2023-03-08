Seattle University Unveils Early Career MBA Program, formerly known as the Bridge MBA
Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics has consistently ranked as one of the best business schools in the Pacific Northwest.
Seattle University's Bridge MBA rebrands to Early Career MBA
Students graduate ready to launch or pivot their careers, prepared to fast track their career journeys, and are strong candidates for future leadership positions.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics is proud to announce the renaming and rebranding of their Bridge MBA program to the Early Career MBA.
— Liesl Bohan
Joseph M. Phillips, Dean of the Albers School of Business and Economics shares, “We believe that the new name better reflects the program’s focus on early-career professionals who are looking to enhance their skill sets and expand their career prospects. We look forward to continuing to develop and nurture this next generation of business leaders.”
Launched in 2013, the Early Career MBA program is designed specifically for recent graduates and early career professionals from a wide variety of academic backgrounds, who have less than three years of work experience.
The one-year, accelerated program offers a comprehensive curriculum that encompasses fundamental business concepts, such as accounting, finance, business ethics, and marketing, while providing students with access to a range of experiential learning opportunities.
The latter includes consulting projects, business mentors, career guidance activities, networking events, and internships –- all of which are intended to help students build the skills and connections necessary to succeed in today’s business environment.
“I believe the Early Career MBA program is unique because not only does it provide non-business undergrads with a solid foundation in business and a meaningful point of entry into the business world, but it does so in a collaborative, cohort environment where students can create a network of lifelong colleagues and friends,” says Liesl Bohan, Early Career MBA Program Director.
“Students graduate ready to launch or pivot their careers, prepared to fast track their career journeys, and are strong candidates for future leadership positions," she adds.
The Early Career MBA Program is now accepting applications for the Fall 2023 cohort. For more information, please visit the Early Career MBA website.
Alicia Kan
Albers School of Business and Economics
+1 206-296-5732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube