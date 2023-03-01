APEC 2023 Garnering Historic Technical Media Coverage
APEC 2023 - Orlando FL - March 19-23, 2023
APEC 2023 returns to Orlando for the first time since 2012; record number of media attracted by high-quality conference program and fully booked exhibition
Thanks to APEC’s exceptional promotional effort, our Supporting Publications–made up of top industry outlets–have scheduled their editorial staff to cover the conference and exhibit in record numbers”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 38th Annual Applied Power Electronics Conference – APEC 2023 – is shaping up to be an exceptional experience for all attendees – including a record number of journalists and analysts covering the power electronics industry. The conference and exhibition, running March 19-23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, continues the long-standing tradition of addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronics engineer. Conference organizers credit the amplified interest in media coverage to outstanding technical content – including Technical Program Papers, Industry Sessions and Professional Education Seminars, along with the free-to-attend Plenary Session and Exhibit. As of today, three dozen technical journalists and industry analysts have registered to attend.
This year’s conference and exhibit is especially relevant since power electronics are a key element of many high-visibility, high-growth global markets. Vehicle electrification, alternative energy sources, battery technologies, high-efficiency power conversion for data centers, wearable electronics and energy harvesting are just some of the leading-edge technologies addressed at APEC.
“We’re really excited that nearly two dozen technical journals covering the power electronics industry are actively supporting APEC this year,” said Kathy Naraghi, APEC 2023 Publicity Co-chair. “Thanks to APEC’s exceptional promotional effort, our Supporting Publications – made up of top industry outlets – have already scheduled their editorial staff to cover the conference and exhibit in record numbers. Additionally, we expect to see the number of registered press increase as we get closer to the start of the event.”
