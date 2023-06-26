The Dacxi Chain Launch: A Global Equity Crowdfunding Network

Submit Release
Dacxi Chain's mission is to democratize and supercharge the global equity crowdfunding arena”
— Ian Lowe CEO
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA , June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dacxi Chain is proud to announce the official debut of its groundbreaking platform, representing the inception of the world's first global equity crowdfunding network.

Event Details:
Global Premiere: The Official Launch of Dacxi Chain: Transforming Crowdfunding The Date & Time: 28th of June, 7pm Sydney AEST | 10am London BST.

Dacxi Chain is leading a transformative shift in the crowdfunding ecosystem. The platform has been meticulously designed to enhance accessibility, transparency, and democratization within the global equity crowdfunding sphere, creating a new era of investment opportunities for startups and everyday investors.

The launch webinar will also highlight our foundation partners, reflecting our commitment to building powerful partnerships that amplify our platform's reach and impact.

"Dacxi Chain's mission is to democratize and supercharge the global equity crowdfunding arena," says Ian Lowe, CEO of Dacxi Chain. "We are creating a network effect by connecting crowdfunding platforms around the globe, helping them to scale and offer more startups access to the funding they need. At the same time, we're broadening the array of investment opportunities for individuals."

Get a glimpse of what lies ahead by tuning into the second episode of our three-part special series, featuring a comprehensive conversation with Ian Lowe.
Watch the episode here. https://youtu.be/jfGUBsubQvk

Secure your spot at this milestone event and witness firsthand the future of equity crowdfunding by registering now.

Register Here: https://app.livestorm.co/dacxichain/official-launch-of-dacxi-chain

About Dacxi Chain:
As the world's first global equity crowdfunding network, Dacxi Chain is transforming the crowdfunding ecosystem. It's democratizing investment opportunities, catalyzing growth, and driving global innovation.

For more information, please contact pr@dacxichain.com

Dacxi Chain Official Launch: The Revolution in Crowdfunding Begins

