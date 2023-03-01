GLF’s Latest IQSmart™ IC Load Switches Feature Industry-Leading Performance Specs
GLF112x/GLF122x Load Switches Feature Ultra-Low Operational Current, Ultra-Low Low-Leakage Current, Slew Rate Control and True Reverse Current Blocking
The low IQ and ISD of the GLF112x & GLF122x Families help designers to reduce parasitic leakage current, improve system efficiency and increase battery lifetime, improving the overall user experience"SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLF Integrated Power, a global manufacturer of innovative ultra-low-power load switches, introduces its latest generation of IQSmart™ devices. The high-efficiency GLF112x and GLF122x Series of 1A-rated load switches feature an operating temperature range (40ºC to +85ºC), integrated slew rate control, low RON (52mΩ), ultra-low IQ (1nA) and ISD (10nA) at 5.5V VIN. Built on GLF's proprietary load switch technology, they boast the industry's smallest (0.67mm x 0.67mm x 0.425 mm, 0.35mm pitch) package reducing board space and allowing engineers and architects to have fewer design constraints.
— Eileen Sun, President and CEO
Target applications include wearables, IoT, medical devices (e.g., hearing aids), true wireless stereo (TWS), mobile phones, contactless payment systems, Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and other low power sub-systems.
GLF122x load switches also provide True Reverse Current Blocking (TRCB), designed to cut off current flow if the VOUT pin voltage exceeds VIN.
“GLF112x/GLF122x expands GLF load switch product family by offering the smallest size in industry,” said Eileen Sun, President and CEO at GLF Integrated Power. “The low IQ and ISD of the GLF112x and GLF122x Families help designers to reduce parasitic leakage current, improve system efficiency and increase battery lifetime, improving the overall user experience.”
