Bazonzoes Dispensaries give back to local food pantries
LANSING AND WALLED LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Bazonzoes Dispensaries in Walled Lake and Lansing, MI are getting ready for the annual celebration of cannabis, 420 (April 20, 2023), by hosting a canned food and dry goods drive for the Greater Lansing Area Food Bank and Open Door Outreach food pantries in all of its locations.
Called, The Drive to 420, the annual fundraiser has been a staple of Bazonzoes’ since they opened in 2010. The dispensary encourages patrons to donate items by offering a shopping spree to 3 winners in each location. Last years donations totaled over 5000 pounds of food and other care items donated directly to local food centers.
“Basically, for every 2 non-pershiable items that anyone brings into our locations, they get 1 raffle ticket. On 4/20 at 4:20pm, we will raffle off three shopping sprees to each location,” said Erin McCann-Sabo, President of Community Development for Bazonzoes.
First place at each gets a $500 shopping spree, second place gets a $250 shopping spree, and third place gets a $100 shopping spree. “We want to fill the lobbies full of donations to our local food pantry partners”, she continued, “this our way of amping up for our favorite day of the year and using it to make a difference in the communities that support us each day.
The timing for the drive also coincides with a typically slow giving season for local pantries. Bazonzoes will be collecting donations of non-perishable food items, diapers, Baby formula, deodorant, toilet paper, shower gel, shaving gel, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, tooth paste, hand wipes, diapers, women’s sanitary items, socks of all sizes, paper towels, and shelf stable or powdered milk. Items should be unexpired and not homemade.
“Many pantries and shelters are starting to run thinner on stock after the big boom during the holiday season right now so it’s a good time to think about giving them a boost and we are more than willing to lend a hand,” said Sabo.
The Drive to 420 begins on March 1, 2023 and goes through April 18, 2023. Donations will be collected and dropped off at the pantries on April 19, 2023, and a winner will be announced on April 20, 2023. Patrons must be over twenty-one to participate or over eighteen with a valid medical marijuana card. For more rules, details, and a full list of items being collected, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com.
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI and grow and processing opening in 2023..
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com.
