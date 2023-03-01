Introducing Brand On Demand - The Ultimate Solution For Ordering Branded Promotional Items, One Piece At A Time
Brand On Demand brings the largest and most diverse collection of brandable promotional merchandise with no minimum order quantities.
We recognized how high the demand was for a solution like Brand On Demand. So we set out to deliver something exceptional for our customers. And I am proud to say that we delivered big time!”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givenly.com, the industry leader in Corporate Gifting and Employee Store solutions, is announcing the launch of its revolutionary innovation, Brand On Demand. This game-changing new solution has been added to Givenly.com's already extensive suite of Gifting and Employee Store offerings, now providing businesses an innovative and convenient way to obtain high-quality branded promotional merchandise with short lead times, and a minimum order quantity of just 1 unit.
— Mark Mancini
Brand On Demand is a massive game-changer for the promotional merchandise industry, offering the largest and most diverse collection of brandable promotional merchandise with no minimum order quantities. With the ability to order as little as one item, Brand On Demand allows anyone to access branded merchandise for their businesses, events, or personal needs, direct from their Company Store and available to order with just a click.
"We are excited to launch Brand On Demand on our already industry-leading Gifting and Company Store platform," said Mark Mancini, CEO of Givenly.com. "Our new solution is designed to make it easier than ever for businesses to obtain high-quality branded merchandise with no minimum order quantities, incredibly short lead times, international shipping, and amazing prices."
Brand On Demand offers a catalog of over 1000 premium promotional products, including apparel, bags, drinkware, tech gadgets, and more. The program features products from many leading brands, all available with short lead times of 3-10 business days. Givenly.com has accomplished this impressive feat by identifying, aggregating, and organizing the various vendors in the marketplace who have one-off production capabilities, and building out a proprietary process and workflow to facilitate these types of transactions in high frequency with each vendor - resulting in this unique and exclusive program.
The Brand On Demand solution is offered through Givenly's impressive Gifting and Company Store platform, which is jam packed with extremely valuable features. The platform is mobile-optimized and user-friendly, exhibits an Employee Points and budgeting feature, and is complete with a dashboard that centralizes, tracks, and reports all ordering activity across the organization. These tools make it easy for businesses to centralize their gifting and promotional merchandise programs, monitor their budgets, and make data-driven decisions, all while eliminating the hassle of managing multiple different vendors.
"Our revolutionary solution, Brand On Demand, was built to meet customer demand by making it more accessible than ever for businesses to obtain high-quality branded merchandise with no minimum order quantities," said Mark Mancini. "We are committed to providing a seamless ordering process, short lead times, and a vast selection of premium products, all in one convenient location."
Brand On Demand is now exclusively available from Givenly.com. To learn more, visit the website at givenly.com/brand-on-demand/ or contact the Givenly.com team at sales@givenly.com for more information.
