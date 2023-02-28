Secretary Fontes Speaks At Los Abogados Event About Arizona Election Law

Secretary Fontes is introduced by Javier Torres, Los Abogados Communications Director and Executive Board Member

PHOENIX – Secretary Adrian Fontes was the keynote speaker at a Los Abogados Luncheon event today at the University Club of Phoenix. The Secretary helped lead a discussion on federal and state law, as well as administrative rules, that apply to the oversight and administration of Arizona's elections.

"My priority is to ensure safe, secure, and accurate elections in every one of Arizona's 15 counties," Secretary Fontes said. "In order to achieve this goal, it is crucial that our legal community is knowledgeable about the laws and rules that apply to our elections. I want to thank Los Abogados for the opportunity to speak about such an important issue for the protection of democracy in Arizona and our entire nation."

Founded in 1976 by a group of Latino lawyers and law students, Los Abogados is Arizona's Hispanic Bar Association and offers regular luncheon Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programming on important legal topics, among many other events and services.

A member of the Arizona State Bar Association, Secretary Fontes spent his career advocating for justice and for those who are disadvantaged as a prosecutor with the Denver District Attorney and the Maricopa County Attorney's office. He later led the International Prosecution Unit at the Arizona Attorney General's Office. He practiced law for 15 years before running for office in 2016 when he was elected Maricopa County Recorder.