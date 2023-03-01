Kennected,Inc: Leading the Way in Reducing Carbon Footprint

Kennected's CEO Devin Johnson and President Cody Harvey

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where climate change is becoming an ever more pressing concern, companies have a responsibility to do their part in reducing their carbon footprint. One such company that is taking this responsibility seriously is Kennected. Through a combination of innovative technology and a commitment to sustainable travel, Kennected is doing its part to help protect the planet for future generations.

At the heart of Kennected's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint is the company's dedication to providing a faster user experience. By developing cutting-edge technology, Kennected is able to help businesses grow and expand more efficiently, reducing the need for unnecessary travel and energy consumption. As CEO Devin Johnson explains, "We understand that time is a precious commodity for businesses. By providing a faster and more efficient way to connect with clients and build relationships, we're not only helping our clients succeed, but we're also reducing our impact on the environment."

But Kennected's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint doesn't stop there. President Cody Harvey is leading by example, choosing to travel by train whenever possible and challenging others to do the same. As Harvey notes, "Rail travel is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. Not only is it better for the environment, but it's also a more relaxing and enjoyable way to travel."

Harvey’s vision of creating a net zero and carbon neutral company is a reality corporate America is coming to terms with. According to the Environmental

Protection Agency (EPA), rail travel produces up to 83% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than driving and up to 73% fewer emissions than flying. This can make a big impact if more business travelers choose to follow Harvey's lead and opt for train travel over other modes of transportation.

Kennected's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint extends beyond travel, as well. The company has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce energy consumption and waste. As Johnson explains, "We understand that every little bit counts when it comes to protecting the environment. That's why we're constantly looking for ways to reduce our impact on the planet, whether it's through energy-efficient technology or waste reduction programs."

And Kennected is not alone in its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. According to a recent study by the Carbon Disclosure Project, nearly 90% of the world's largest companies have set targets to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. This shows that more and more companies are recognizing the importance of sustainability and taking action to reduce their impact on the environment.

In conclusion, Kennected is leading the way in reducing its carbon footprint through innovative technology, sustainable travel, and a commitment to environmental responsibility. As Johnson notes, "We believe that it's our responsibility as a company to do our part in protecting the planet for future generations. By reducing our carbon footprint, we're not only helping to combat climate change, but we're also setting an example for others to follow."

Harvey adds, "We all have a responsibility to do our part in protecting the environment. By choosing to travel sustainably and reduce our energy consumption, we can make a real difference in the fight against climate change."

It is up to companies like Kennected to lead by example and pave the way for a more sustainable future. Let us all follow their lead and do our part to protect the planet.