DENIM TO THE STARS, RETHREADING ROCK N’ ROLL FASHION BRAND LAUNCHES NASHVILLE SHOWROOM
Frayed Needle Launches Presence In Music City
— Brian Antonevich
“In this incredibly fast age, there is no doubt that the world of fashion has moved to add even more innovative ways for consumers to express themselves through their pieces. This is what ground-breaking fashion designer, Brian Antonevich has done with his up-cycled fashion company, Frayed Needle.” — Caitlyn-Rae Arendse, The Garnette Report
Frayed Needle, has become the denim to the stars fashion brand, which boasts retro-fitted, up-cycled, funked-up denim jeans, jackets, and shorts, worn by Post Malone, Quinton Griggs, and Keith Harkin. Quickly gaining celebrity attention, the Boston-based line is officially making a bold statement in Nashville with a brand new showroom located at the well-known and prominent female fashion showroom, Molly & Gidget. In 2015, the engineer turned fashion designer Brian Antonevich established his up-cycled, one-of-a-kind fashion company, Frayed Needle. The collection of new, edgy denim pieces fit for a bold look is known for designing rock star approved fashion. Frayed Needle is a brand that was born to stand out. In an ever-evolving fashion market, the company is always ahead of the curve and not afraid to make some noise with its pieces.
Brian says, "They will evolve with you — fade, soften, and tear; they may even rip. One thing is for sure — they will FRAY. It's really exciting to showcase my collection with Molly & Gidget's customers in Nashville. I can't wait to see their stories unfold."
Brian discovered a gap in the fashion world for a brand like his, so he set out to fill it with his own line. "Like TK Trask, owner and designer of Molly & Gidget, and her motto, #GoYourOwnDirection, I'm a huge advocate for those who don't follow the crowd. People who control their own narrative and are empowered to stand out — those are my customers, my kind of people,”
The runway-ready fashion brand Molly & Gidget has established itself as one of the top women-empowered fashion lines seen on CMA Award red carpets, runways, and music clients today. Molly & Gidget scored a spot on the ‘CMA’s Best Dressed’ list at this year's awards for styling the American country music group Runaway June and got high praise from outlets such as Forbes, E! News, Cowgirl Magazine, Hollywood Life, and Life & Style Magazine. "Showcasing my brand, Frayed Needle, at Molly & Gidget's showroom fits like my best pair of broken-in jeans,” adds Brian.
“If you want to dress like a real rock star, look no further; you have already found your favorite brand in Frayed Needle,” says Edgar Allan Poets — Noir Rock Band. The denim to the stars Frayed Needle, will feature edgy and rock-inspired new pieces, continuing the signature look that the brand has always been known for. Unique patchwork stitching, shades of color, and detailing will make these pieces stand out and have a bold identity within the Nashville market.
It will bring an innovative new flare to the Nashville fashion scene and will go unnoticed by none. Fashion innovation is what Frayed Needle excels at, and Nashville is about to see that firsthand. Get ready to see a bold, rock star approved line everywhere you go in Music City.
For more details or to book an appointment at the showroom in Nashville, please visit FrayedNeedle.com.
About Frayed Needle
Frayed Needle was founded in 2015 by ex-engineer Brian Antonevich, but the company began long before this. As a child, Brian was drawn towards fashion. Even if he was going to the gym, he would modify a t-shirt, throw on a hat, and put together pieces to look effortless and cool. Friends and classmates took notice, encouraging him to explore and define his style further.
While Frayed Needle’s one-of-a-kind fashion is hard to compare to anything in stores, Brian gets his inspiration from the rock stars of pop culture: The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Lenny Kravitz, and Neil Young. He was also heavily influenced by Melissa and Rick Caballo of Corello Rock Fashion, a big part of what inspired him to start his own brand. He has designed custom pieces for Post Malone, Quinton Griggs, Keith Harkin, Ryan Cook, and Tina Hendrix to name a few. The brand also has a bold presence in Nashville, TN, with a brand new showroom now available for bookings. Brian creates fashion that allows you to be confident in any vibe. You can bring bright lights and a stage throughout your everyday life, or you can enjoy a low-key evening where you don’t have to be the center of attention.
Originally, Brian was working as an engineer full-time and created fashion as a passion project every day after work. However, when COVID hit, he realized that fashion and design were his true callings, so he quit his engineering job and began to put all of his energy into creating one-of-a-kind pieces to share with the world. Now, Brian is ready for Frayed Needle to take off and take over your wardrobe!
