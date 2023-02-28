Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5001002 - 001018

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barrack s

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1200-1700 hours

STREET: Below

TOWN: Orleans and Essex County area

WEATHER: Cold, snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and ice accumulation

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 2/28/23, between the approximate hours of 1200-1700, troopers from the VSP Derby Barracks responded to 14 weather-related motor vehicle complaints in Orleans and Essex Counties. Many of these incidents occurred on I-91, but also occurred on Cross St in Brighton, Rte 105 in Newport Town, Rte 100 in Troy, Shattuck Hill Rd in Derby, and Crawford Rd in Derby.

The nature of these incidents ranged from minor slide-offs to a single-vehicle rollover crash. No injuries were reported in any of these incidents and damage was generally considered either minor. Brief roadway closures occurred as vehicles were being removed.

Weather, along with speeds imprudent for road conditions, are considered factors in all of these crashes, which are still under investigation. Several local recovery services and area EMS agencies assisted in responding to these incidents.

One operator was also ticketed for failing to move over for stopped trooper units with flashing blue lights working a crash scene in the shoulder of I-91. No criminal action resulted from any of these incidents.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speed and increase stopping distance during inclement winter weather conditions.