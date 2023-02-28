Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 372,243 in the last 365 days.

FORMER BLOUNT COUNTY INSURANCE AGENT ARRESTED ON FRAUD CHARGES

Contact: Jennifer Bowen
(334) 269-3550

2/28/2023

Bret Chappell, a licensed insurance agent previously employed by ALFA, has been arrested and charged in connection with fraudulent activities causing more than $600,000 in losses.

Chappell, 43, was taken into custody by Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office deputies on Feb. 27 and booked in the Blount County Detention Center. He received no bond.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree insurance fraud, two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and two counts of first-degree theft of property by deception. All six counts are felonies.

In addition to the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Criminal Fraud Bureau, the Blount County District Attorney’s Office and Blount County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the investigation.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is a division of the Alabama Department of Insurance.

You just read:

FORMER BLOUNT COUNTY INSURANCE AGENT ARRESTED ON FRAUD CHARGES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more