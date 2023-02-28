FORMER BLOUNT COUNTY INSURANCE AGENT ARRESTED ON FRAUD CHARGES

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

2/28/2023

Bret Chappell, a licensed insurance agent previously employed by ALFA, has been arrested and charged in connection with fraudulent activities causing more than $600,000 in losses.

Chappell, 43, was taken into custody by Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office deputies on Feb. 27 and booked in the Blount County Detention Center. He received no bond.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree insurance fraud, two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and two counts of first-degree theft of property by deception. All six counts are felonies.

In addition to the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Criminal Fraud Bureau, the Blount County District Attorney’s Office and Blount County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the investigation.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is a division of the Alabama Department of Insurance.