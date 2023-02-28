Read more about GBI Investigating Murder of 17 year old in Quitman - UPDATE

UPDATE:

Quitman, GA (February 28, 2023) – ﻿On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, JayKeith Jamar Davis, age 22, of Quitman, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Cenquez Perry and four counts of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act. Perry was killed while he slept in his home at the Woodmere Apartments on Barwick Road in Quitman on August 28, 2020. Davis was already in the Brooks County Jail on other unrelated charges.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Quitman, GA (August 28, 2020) – On Friday, August 28, 2020, about 1:51 a.m., the GBI was requested by Chief Roy Hart of the Quitman Police Department to investigate a shooting that took place at a Barwick Road Apartment Complex in Quitman, Georgia. GBI responded to the scene where Cenquez Jermaine Perry, 17, appeared to have been shot while he was sleeping inside. Preliminary information gathered from the scene and through witness interviews, appears to indicate the shots were intentionally fired through an outside wall into the apartment.

Multiple shell casings were recovered outside the apartment at the scene. A GBI Crime Scene Specialist also documented defects where multiple bullets struck the outside of the structure and penetrated through interior walls. Perry was transported to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta where he later died from injuries he sustained during the shooting. Perry’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

Agents and Quitman Police have been conducting interviews from witnesses attempting to identify anyone responsible. Many people are cooperating and have come forward to assist law enforcement with this case. We are asking anyone with further information about this case or who may have any information you may have seen or documented on social media platforms, to please contact the GBI at 229-225-4090, Quitman Police Department at 229-263-7556, or Brooks County 911.