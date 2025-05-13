Alma, GA (May 13, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Anthony Dwayne Johnson, age 34, of Alma, GA, with Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during a crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the death of Antonious Brinson, age 50, of Alma, GA.

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, the Alma Police Department requested the GBI to conduct a death investigation. At about 4:30 p.m., Bacon County 911 received a call regarding a shooting in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Alma, Georgia. Brinson was shot and killed during the incident. Witnesses described a car that had driven by and fired multiple gunshots toward a house, hitting Brinson.

Brinson was taken to Bacon County Hospital where he died from his wounds.

The investigation determined that Johnson was responsible for the shooting. Later that same night, Johnson was located at a local motel, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson was booked into the Bacon County Jail.

Brinson will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, Georgia for an autopsy.

The GBI would like to thank the Alma Police Department, the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alma Police Department at (912) 632-8751 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.