Simulation Builds Capacity to Accelerate & Scale ESG Performance Across Organizations
Everyone is talking about the ESG reporting requirements, but what counts is ESG performance, and that requires coordinated—not siloed—action across the organization.”MANCHESTER CENTER, VERMONT, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors are increasingly demanding companies disclose environmental, social, and governance (ESG) information, but that’s only the first step. ESG performance—as well as financial performance—is the next predictable demand of investors, to reduce risk, optimize return, and create impact. That’s the reason WholeWorks has introduced their newest sustainability program, designed for professionals and leaders to integrate social and environmental strategies into their areas of responsibility, and deliver improved performance environmentally, socially, and financially.
— Matt Mayberry, CEO of WholeWorks
‘Strategic ESG: Creating Sustainable Value’ is a six-week, completely virtual program designed for working professionals and leaders. The program features a highly realistic business simulation which is at the center of WholeWorks’ ‘learn, practice, apply’ approach. Participants learn cutting edge approaches to linking the most important ESG initiatives to their company’s performance, put them into practice immediately in the simulation, and apply the learning to their own organizations.
The program is in direct response to the success of WholeWorks ‘Leading the Sustainability Transformation,’ a 10-week virtual program with a 95% success rate and more than 300 alumni from 35 countries.
“We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response to our LST program,” said WholeWorks CEO Matt Mayberry, “But we realized the need to develop a program that scales across organizations to quickly build the capacity of individuals and teams required to address the rapidly emerging ESG demands. Everyone is talking about the reporting requirements, but what counts is performance, and that requires coordinated—not siloed—action across the organization.
The ESG program places participants into virtual, diverse teams of 7 to take on the roles of a fictional company, CareCo Natural, a fast-moving consumer goods company which is in trouble. This advanced simulation converts the decisions of the team into output results and a set of comprehensive reports that include financial, operational, and ESG metrics. Over 10 ‘years’—in 4 simulation rounds—the new ‘leadership team’ must extract the company from a downward spiral stemming from abuses uncovered in their supply chain, while addressing a number of issues, including clean energy, circular economy, sustainable agriculture, diverse workforce development, and market expansion to previously under-served people, among other issues—integrating all of this into an ongoing concern and delivering a rate of return demanded by their stockholders.
“This is not just a role-playing simulation,” explained Mayberry. “This combination of quantitative feedback from the computer simulation coupled with engaging role playing is distinctive—and powerful. It leads to rich conversations, insights and subsequent actions about complex topics.”
“It’s very realistic," said Laura Asiala, CSO and lead facilitator for WholeWorks’ programs. “The diverse functions that are required to make a company financially successful are the same functions that are required to make a company environmentally and socially sustainable—procurement, operations, R & D, HR, marketing and sales, finance, etc. An ESG department can’t do this alone. To be truly sustainable, ESG must be integrated in every aspect of the company.”
Participants complete 5 learning modules and 4 rounds of a simulation as well as developing an ESG project or plan for their own companies, for which they receive expert coaching and a round of peer reviews. Successful participants earn a valuable credential and gain an international network of like-minded professionals and leaders.
“One of the things that impresses me about WholeWorks’ programs is their simulations. They link sustainability to the factors that are critical to the business: revenue improvement, expense reduction, reliable supply chains, attracting and retaining talent, and the importance of ESG issues with regards to capital. They also highlight the need to collaborate with non-profit and public sectors. They are very true-to-life,” said Neil C. Hawkins, Sc.D., President of the Erb Family Foundation & former CSO of Dow, Inc.
The Strategic ESG Program: Creating Sustainable Value Certificate Program runs May 1-June 11, 2023, with a registration deadline of April 21, 2023. The program retails for $2,250.00 per person. Discounts are available for early registration. For more information, see https://www.wholeworks.com/esg-program.
”If we want to enable more companies to realize the full potential of sustainability and ESG, we need more leaders who can understand how to align these initiatives with core business strategy and how to actually operationalize the changes that are needed,” said Trish Kenlon, Founder of Sustainable Career Pathways.
