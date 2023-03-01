Former NSA Director of Operations Joins Donovan Capital Group
Jon Darby Joins Donovan Capital Group
Jon Darby, former Director of Operations for the NSA, has joined DCG as senior advisor.
DCG invests in companies that solve the toughest problems for the U.S. Government. We are proud Jon has chosen DCG as a way to continue serving the mission.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donovan Capital Group, LLC ("DCG") is pleased to announce the addition of Jon Darby as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Darby is a nearly 39-year veteran of the U.S. Intelligence Community, primarily in the National Security Agency ("NSA")/Central Security Service ("CSS"), culminating in serving over four years as the NSA/CSS Director of Operations ("DO").
— Claudio Ochoa, Managing Partner, DCG
Prior to assuming the DO position, which oversees all of NSA’s collection, code-breaking, analysis and production of signals intelligence ("SIGINT"), he led some of NSA’s most difficult missions, including Counterterrorism, Cybersecurity Operations, and SIGINT analysis and production on all geographic and transnational missions. He managed a budget in the billions, drove development and use of advanced technologies, and in multiple positions led thousands of globally distributed civilian and military personnel providing intelligence support for military, diplomatic, cybersecurity and law enforcement operations.
Starting his career as a Russian language analyst, Mr. Darby served in a variety of field and operations management positions at NSA and abroad. He spent over a decade following 9/11 in various leadership positions in NSA’s counterterrorism and counterproliferation missions, to include serving as NSA’s Chief of Counterterrorism during the Osama bin Laden operation. Other key senior leadership assignments include serving as NSA’s Chief of SIGINT Analysis and Production and the Deputy Chief of Cybersecurity Operations.
"DCG invests in those companies that solve the toughest problems for the U.S. Government," said DCG Managing Partner Claudio Ochoa. "From SIGINT to cyber operations, Jon knows these businesses and where the opportunities are to scale them. We are proud that he has chosen DCG as a way to continue serving the mission."
"I am honored to join the DCG team given its track record investing in this space," said Mr. Darby. "I look forward to helping DCG identify best-in-class companies that are vital to U.S. national security, and working with those businesses to support future growth."
In addition to serving as a Senior Advisor to DCG, Mr. Darby is on the Board of Directors of ManTech, the Advisory Board of Intelligent Artifacts, a Strategic Advisor for the Blu Venture Investors Cyber Advisory Board, and a Senior Advisor for Beacon Global Strategies. He is also an independent consultant and the Principal of Jon Darby Consulting LLC.
Mr. Darby is a graduate of Carleton College, where he majored in Political Science/International Relations with a Concentration in Russian Studies.
At DCG, Mr. Darby will join the Firm's other senior advisors, including Dawn Meyerriecks (fmr. CIA Deputy Director for S&T), Craig Nixon (BG, ret.) (fmr. CEO, Constellis), Karyn Eliot (fmr. CIA Director of Industry Partnerships).
About Donovan Capital Group
Donovan Capital Group (DCG) invests debt or minority equity in Aerospace, Defense, or Government Services businesses. DCG’s investments range from $2 Million to $30 Million and typical use cases include acquisition financing, growth capital, and recapitalization. The Firm is unique for its industry specialization and a management team that consists of former senior leaders of the White House, Department of Defense, Central Intelligence Agency, and National Security Agency.
For more information: info@donovan-capital.com
Claudio Ochoa
Donovan Capital Group, LLC
info@donovan-capital.com
