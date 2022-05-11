Former CIA Deputy Director Joins Donovan Capital Group
Dawn Meyerriecks, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency for Science & Technology, has joined DCG as senior advisor.
DCG is uniquely situated to support those companies doing the most critical and sensitive work for the U.S. Government and Dawn's expertise further elevates our capabilities in the space.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donovan Capital Group, LLC ("DCG") is pleased to announce that former senior intelligence executive Dawn Meyerriecks has joined the firm as a senior advisor.
Ms. Meyerriecks most recently served as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for Science & Technology (S&T). In that role, she led a global team of engineers and scientists, as well as spearheaded the first restructuring of the S&T organization in its 57-year history.
Previously, she served as Deputy Director of the Office of the Director for National Intelligence (ODNI) for Acquisition, Technology, and Facilities, where she oversaw a $60+ Billion budget and was charged with ensuring the on-time, on-budget delivery of mission critical capabilities.
Prior to that, Ms. Meyerriecks was Senior Vice President for Product Technologies at AOL; Chief Technology Officer for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA); and a member of the Corporate Board of the National Security Agency (NSA).
"The depth of Dawn's experience leading no-fail organizations is unmatched," said DCG Managing Partner Claudio Ochoa. "DCG is uniquely situated to support those companies doing the most critical and sensitive work for the U.S. Government - particularly, the Intelligence Community - and Dawn's expertise further elevates our capabilities in the space."
Ms. Meyerriecks stated, "I am delighted to join DCG and am inspired by a shared commitment to the national security community and innovative approaches to supporting unique mission sets."
Ms. Meyerriecks will join DCG's advisory team that includes former government leaders, leading corporate executives, and subject matter experts. DCG's advisors assist the firm in identifying exceptional investment opportunities and providing strategic assistance to its portfolio companies.
About Donovan Capital Group: DCG is a Washington, D.C. based private investment firm that makes minority equity and debt investments in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services businesses. For more information, please visit www.Donovan-Capital.com or contact info@donovan-capital.com.
