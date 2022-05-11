Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,984 in the last 365 days.

Former CIA Deputy Director Joins Donovan Capital Group

CIA Deputy Director Joins Donovan Capital Group

CIA Deputy Director Joins Donovan Capital Group

Dawn Meyerriecks, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency for Science & Technology, has joined DCG as senior advisor.

DCG is uniquely situated to support those companies doing the most critical and sensitive work for the U.S. Government and Dawn's expertise further elevates our capabilities in the space.”
— Claudio Ochoa
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donovan Capital Group, LLC ("DCG") is pleased to announce that former senior intelligence executive Dawn Meyerriecks has joined the firm as a senior advisor.

Ms. Meyerriecks most recently served as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for Science & Technology (S&T). In that role, she led a global team of engineers and scientists, as well as spearheaded the first restructuring of the S&T organization in its 57-year history.

Previously, she served as Deputy Director of the Office of the Director for National Intelligence (ODNI) for Acquisition, Technology, and Facilities, where she oversaw a $60+ Billion budget and was charged with ensuring the on-time, on-budget delivery of mission critical capabilities.

Prior to that, Ms. Meyerriecks was Senior Vice President for Product Technologies at AOL; Chief Technology Officer for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA); and a member of the Corporate Board of the National Security Agency (NSA).

"The depth of Dawn's experience leading no-fail organizations is unmatched," said DCG Managing Partner Claudio Ochoa. "DCG is uniquely situated to support those companies doing the most critical and sensitive work for the U.S. Government - particularly, the Intelligence Community - and Dawn's expertise further elevates our capabilities in the space."

Ms. Meyerriecks stated, "I am delighted to join DCG and am inspired by a shared commitment to the national security community and innovative approaches to supporting unique mission sets."

Ms. Meyerriecks will join DCG's advisory team that includes former government leaders, leading corporate executives, and subject matter experts. DCG's advisors assist the firm in identifying exceptional investment opportunities and providing strategic assistance to its portfolio companies.

About Donovan Capital Group: DCG is a Washington, D.C. based private investment firm that makes minority equity and debt investments in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services businesses. For more information, please visit www.Donovan-Capital.com or contact info@donovan-capital.com.

Claudio Ochoa
Donovan Capital Group, LLC
info@donovan-capital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Former CIA Deputy Director Joins Donovan Capital Group

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.